Fog leads to crash…

Saturday morning’s dense fog was a contributing factor in a morning crash along Lincoln Highway in Middle Point. It happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. when a westbound vehicle came upon a another vehicle turning into the truck stop in the 11000 block of Lincoln Highway. While attempting to avoid hitting the other vehicle, the car ran into a power pole. Middle Point EMS was dispatched to the scene as air bags because were deployed in the car. The driver declined medical treatment at the scene. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department investigated the accident. Bob Barnes photos