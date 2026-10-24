Knights lose to No. 2 LCC in finale

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

LIMA — Lima Central Catholic quarterback Brady Parker threw three touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown, and Lausen Flores accounted for three scores as the No. 2 ranked Thunderbirds blanked Crestview 49-0 in the regular season finale at Spartan Stadium on Friday.

Lima Central Catholic finished the regular season 10-0 (7-0 NWC) and outright Northwest Conference champions, while Crestview ended its season 2-8 (2-5 NWC). The Thunderbirds are the No. 2 seed in Division VI, Region 22 and have a first round bye.

“Credit to LCC, they are a great football team and they showed tonight why they are conference champions,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “It’s been a difficult season but our players never stopped giving effort and continued to fight to the end.”

Two of Parker’s touchdown tosses came in the opening quarter, the first to Xavier Pernell from 73 yards out just 21 seconds into the game. The second was a 60-yard pass to Jaxon White exactly three minutes later. Mike Quatman had a 19-yard scoring run nearly halfway through the opening period, then Flores went in from nine yards out with just under two minutes left in the quarter.

Leading 28-0 to start the second stanza, Parker used his legs on a 12-yard touchdown run, then Flores added his two remaining scores – a 14-yard pass from Parker and a 10-yard run with just 33 seconds left until halftime.

Neither team scored after halftime and the entire second half was played with a continuous clock.

Crestview had just 72 yards of total offense in the game. Cash Hammons completed 9-of-18 passes for 58 yards and an interception, with three of his passes going to Harper Perrott for 22 yards. Trenton Osborn led the Knights with 51 yards rushing on eight carries.

Parker threw the ball just nine times, completing seven for 235 yards and three touchdowns. White caught two passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. Flores led the T-birds with 64 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries. Lima Central Catholic amassed 472 yards of total offense.

A Crestview season wrap-up feature will appear on Wednesday’s Sports page.