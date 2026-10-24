ONU poll addresses data center expansion

VW independent staff/submitted information

ADA — A statewide study released on Friday by the Ohio Northern University Institute for Civics and Public Policy (ICAPP), in partnership with SurveyUSA, indicates widespread public opposition to data center construction and public tax subsidies supporting data centers across Ohio.

The survey of 1,650 Ohio adults, which has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error, was conducted between October 8-13. The poll also highlights strong national pride coupled with significant frustration over the country’s current path.

“Ohio is playing a defining role in shaping America’s future – both economically through the AI and data center boom, and civically as we honor our nation’s 250-year legacy, said Dr. Keith F. Durkin, ICAPP director and professor of sociology. “This poll bridges that gap, showing how regular Ohioans feel about where our country has been, where our state is headed, and what community progress should look like.”

Broad opposition to data center construction and subsidies

A clear majority of Ohioans oppose the growth of data centers in the state. According to the poll:

Overall construction: 55 percent of respondents oppose constructing data centers in Ohio (32 percent strongly, 23 percent somewhat), compared to just 22 percent who support it. Opposition holds across nearly every major demographic and regional subgroup.

Tax incentives: 65 percent oppose tax breaks for data center developments (43 percent strongly), while only 15 percent support them. Even among self-identified strong Republicans – the group most receptive to the breaks – a majority (53 percent) remain opposed.

Constitutional ban: 57 percent of adults indicate they would vote “Yes” on a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution banning new large-scale data centers with peak power demands exceeding 25 megawatts. Only 22 percent would vote “no,” with 21 percent undecided.

“Poll results reveal strong opposition from Ohioans to local data center expansion, driven by concerns over rising utility bills, environmental impact, and lower quality of life,” ICAPP Student Fellow Evan Kimmel said.

Resource costs and negative impact ratings

Public hesitation stems from widespread concerns over local economic, environmental, and quality-of-life impacts:

Utility Costs: An overwhelming 79 percent of respondents believe data centers will drive up local water and electricity costs, with 49 percent expecting significant price increases.

Net opinion: When subtracting negative views from positive views, data centers received negative net sentiment across all measured categories:

— Economy: -24 net opinion (50 percent negative vs. 26 percent positive)

— Environment: -53 net opinion (66 percent negative vs. 13 percent positive)

— Quality of Living: -30 net opinion (51 percent negative vs. 21 percent positive)

High patriotism paired with discontent over U.S. direction

The poll also examined how Ohioans view their national identity, revealing high levels of foundational pride mixed with dissatisfaction regarding the country’s trajectory:

National pride: 86 percent of Ohioans express moderate to extreme pride in being American (44 percent extremely proud).

History and principles: 85 percent state they are proud of America’s history, founding principles, and cultural identity.

Current direction: In contrast, 57 percent express little to no pride in the direction the United States is heading today (39 percent not proud at all). Sentiment varies sharply by political affiliation, with 80 percent of self-identified strong Republicans expressing pride in the nation’s direction compared to just 19 percent of self-identified strong Democrat respondents.

“Satisfaction levels often correlate with which party holds power in Washington and state capitals,” said Curtis Ware, ICAPP Student Fellow. “Theoretically, this gap would close if control of the White House, Congress, or statehouses shifts.”

–