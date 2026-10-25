Annual dinner held by VWCBDD

By Paula Miller/special to the VW independent

For the fifth consecutive year, the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities held its employment recognition dinner at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert. Approximately 80 people attended last week’s event, including individuals employed in the county, family members, support staff, county board staff, and board members. The gathering provided an opportunity to celebrate and recognize the many accomplishments, achievements, and contributions of individuals throughout our county.

October is recognized as National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a time to celebrate the contributions of workers with disabilities and promote inclusive employment practices.

A path to employment is different for everyone. Throughout our lives, we encounter people who influence and help shape our journey toward achieving our employment goals. Many of our earliest experiences with work come from family members, such as parents and grandparents, who teach us the value of responsibility and a strong work ethic. As we grow, we gain additional knowledge and experience through school programs, community involvement, and everyday life experiences.

Pictured above are (front row, left to right): Amber (McDonald’s, 5 years) and Bridget (Goodwill, 3 1/2 years). Back row: William (Danfoss, 3 years), Meghan (Danfoss, 15 years), and Rylee (St. Mark’s Preschool and Day Care (2 1/2 years). Photo submitted

Some individuals may spend 50 years working for one employer, while others may explore several different jobs and career opportunities throughout their lives. Regardless of the path we take, we all learn from those around us the importance of showing up, being dependable, taking pride in our work, and doing our best each day.

Every individual has unique strengths, abilities, and talents to contribute to the workforce. By promoting inclusive employment opportunities and recognizing the accomplishments of workers with disabilities, we help build stronger workplaces and communities where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

If you are interested in more information about inclusive employment practices or opening your business door to individuals with disabilities seeking employment, call the Van Wert County Board of DD at 419.238.6131.

Editor’s note: Paula Miller serves as Service and Support Administrator for the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities.