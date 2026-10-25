Convoy-area crash…

One person was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Fort Wayne, after a two-car accident at U.S. 30 and Convoy Rd. in Tully Township. The crash occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance at the scene, along with Convoy Fire & EMS. Mutual aid was provided by the Van Wert Fire Department. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer