Extended voting hours offered this week

VW independent staff

Any registered voter who wishes to cast an early in-person ballot ahead of the November 3 general election will have plenty of opportunities to do so this week.

Extended voting hours are being offered at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert, and elections offices throughout the state. Here is this week’s schedule.

Monday, October 26: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 29: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 30: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 1: 1-5 p.m.

There is no early in-person voting option on Monday, November 2. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 3. A valid photo ID is required to vote.

Figures from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office show as of 12 p.m. Saturday, 2,486 registered voters in Van Wert County had cast early in-person ballots.