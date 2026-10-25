Four Spring, 2027 shows announced

By Quincy Thompson

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is adding more music, laughter and family fun. Van Wert LIVE has announced four new additions to the Spring lineup: Stars Go Dim, Dog Man The Musical, Guy Penrod and Bluey’s Big Play. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, October 30, making this the perfect opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping.

Stars Go Dim takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 13, bringing an uplifting evening of Christian pop music to Van Wert. Led by singer and songwriter Chris Cleveland, Stars Go Dim is known for encouraging songs such as “You Are Loved” and “Yes He Does.” With heartfelt lyrics and a powerful voice, Cleveland offers audiences a night of music filled with hope and inspiration.

The fun continues the following afternoon with Dog Man The Musical on at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 14. Based on Dav Pilkey’s bestselling book series, this hilarious musical brings the adventures of the part-dog, part-policeman hero to life with music, mischief and plenty of laughs. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the young readers and adventure lovers in your family. Dog Man The Musical is presented by GreenWay Bank, with support from Jeffery-Mohr Family Dentistry and Squash & Porter.

Guy Penrod will share his country-influenced gospel talent to the NPAC on April 17. Photos submitted

Grammy and Dove Award-winning vocalist Guy Penrod arrives on 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, for an evening of gospel music and encouragement. His distinctive, country-influenced voice and warm stage presence have made him a favorite among audiences who appreciate music rooted in faith. Gather friends and family for an inspiring night together at the Niswonger. Guy Penrod is presented by JoAnne Wolford, with support from Eileen Manken.

Wackadoo! Bluey’s Big Play brings everyone’s favorite Heeler family to the Niswonger at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. Featuring beautifully crafted puppets, an original story and music, this live theatrical adventure invites families to experience the imagination and playful spirit of Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad together. Whether it’s a child’s first visit to the theater or a special outing with the grandparents, this show offers a memorable way to enjoy time together. Bluey’s Big Play is presented by Superior Credit Union, with support from Jeffery-Mohr Family Dentistry and Squash & Porter.

With these exciting additions, now is the time to plan your spring entertainment, and check a few names off your holiday gift list. Tickets make the perfect stocking stuffer, giving someone you love an experience to look forward to long after the decorations come down. These shows could sell out, so don’t wait to secure your seats.

Public ticket sales begin Friday, October 30. Members can purchase tickets now; become a member today to enjoy early access while supporting live entertainment in our community.

To explore upcoming events at the Niswonger, visit vanwertlive.com . Tickets are also available through the Niswonger Box Office, open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., either in person or by calling 419.238.6722.