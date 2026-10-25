It’s official: football playoff pairings

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the final computer ratings, playoff qualifiers and regional first-round pairings on Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all regional first-round games will be played on Friday, October 30, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m.

The top four seeds in each region receive a first-round bye. In the first round, the No. 5 seed will host the No. 12 seed, the No. 6 seed will host the No. 11 seed, the No. 7 seed will host the No. 10 seed, and the No. 8 seed will host the No. 9 seed.

The better seeded team will serve as the host through the first three rounds of the playoffs. The regional playoffs will follow bracket format. Rebracketing will occur for the state semifinals.

The Western Buckeye League has five teams in the playoffs – Van Wert, Ottawa-Glandorf, Celina, Wapakoneta and St. Marys Memorial. The No. 12 seed Cougars (5-5) will travel to Wood County to face No. 5 seed Otsego (7-3 Friday night.

Zach Crummey and the Van Wert Cougars will face Otsego in the opening round of the Division IV Region 14 playoffs. Bob Barnes photos

The Northwest Conference has six teams in – Lima Central Catholic, Columbus Grove, Bluffton, Allen East, Fort Loramie and Delphos Jeffereson.

From the Green Meadows Conference, Paulding, Wayne Trace and Fairview are in and from the Midwest Athletic Conference, Marion Local, Minster, Coldwater, New Bremen, Fort Recovery, Versailles and St. Henry qualified for the postseason.

Seeds and pairings are listed below. Area teams are in bold.

Division I

Region 1

No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Austintown-Fitch (8-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Mentor (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Massillon Jackson (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Euclid (4-6) at No. 5 Hudson (7-3)

No. 11 Solon (5-5) at No. 6 Strongsville (7-3)

No. 10 Brunswick (6-4) at No. 7 Canton McKinley (7-3)

No. 9 Berea-Midpark (6-4) at No. 8 Cleveland St. Ignatius (5-5)

Region 2

No. 1 Toledo Whitmer (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Springfield (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Perrysburg (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Huber Heights Wayne (6-4), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Beavercreek (4-6) at No. 5 Hilliard Bradley (6-4)

No. 11 Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (4-6) at No. 6 Galloway Westland (7-3)

No. 10 Kettering Fairmont (4-6) at No. 7 Grove City (5-5)

No. 9 Miamisburg (4-6) at No. 8 Hilliard Darby (6-4)

Region 3

No. 1 Gahanna Lincoln (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Upper Arlington (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Worthington Kilbourne (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-4), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Westerville Central (5-5) at No. 5 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (8-2)

No. 11 Groveport Madison (6-4) at No. 6 Pickerington North (7-3)

No. 10 Reynoldsburg (6-4) at No. 7 Pickerington Central (7-3)

No. 9 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (5-5) at No. 8 Columbus St. Charles (8-2)

Region 4

No. 1 Cincinnati Princeton (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Cincinnati Elder (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 West Chester Lakota West (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (7-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Liberty Township Lakota East (6-4) at No. 5 Cincinnati Winton Woods (8-2)

No. 11 Fairfield (5-5) at No. 6 Cincinnati St. Xavier (5-5)

No. 10 Morrow Little Miami (7-3) at No. 7 Springboro (7-3)

No. 9 Middletown (6-4) at No. 8 Lebanon (7-3)

Division II

Region 5

No. 1 Medina Highland (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (7-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Macedonia Nordonia (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Mayfield (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 North Royalton (4-6) at No. 5 Wadsworth (8-2)

No. 11 Lyndhurst Brush (6-4) at No. 6 Eastlake North (9-1)

No. 10 Akron Archbishop Hoban (3-6) at No. 7 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (8-2)

No. 9 Brecksville-Broadview Heights (6-4) at No. 8 Painesville Riverside (7-3)

Region 6

No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Olmsted Falls (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Avon (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Oregon Clay (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Sylvania Southview (5-5) at No. 5 Fremont Ross (7-3)

No. 11 Cleveland Rhodes (6-4) at No. 6 Lakewood (8-2)

No. 10 North Olmsted (5-5) at No. 7 Findlay (6-4)

No. 9 Toledo Waite (6-4) at No. 8 Avon Lake (5-5)

Region 7

No. 1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (9-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Massillon Washington (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 New Albany (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Ashland (6-4) at No. 5 Canal Winchester (7-3)

No. 11 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (6-4) at No. 6 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (7-3)

No. 10 North Canton Hoover (5-5) at No. 7 Louisville (8-2)

No. 9 Columbus Hamilton Township (7-3) at No. 8 Whitehall-Yearling (8-2)

Region 8

No. 1 Cincinnati Anderson (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Harrison (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Trotwood-Madison (7-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Lima Senior (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Vandalia Butler (7-3) at No. 5 Troy (8-2)

No. 11 Trenton Edgewood (6-4) at No. 6 Columbus West (10-0)

No. 10 Cincinnati La Salle (5-5) at No. 7 Oxford Talawanda (8-2)

No. 9 Cincinnati Withrow (7-3) at No. 8 Hamilton Badin (7-3)

Division III

Region 9

No. 1 Willoughby South (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Garfield Heights (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Salem (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Hunting Valley University School (6-4) at No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (8-2)

No. 11 Cleveland Benedictine (5-4) at No. 6 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (7-3)

No. 10 Gates Mills Hawken (7-3) at No. 7 Warren Howland (8-2)

No. 9 Mentor Lake Catholic (6-4) at No. 8 Youngstown Ursuline (6-4)

Region 10

No. 1 Celina (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Ontario (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Lodi Cloverleaf (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Wapakoneta (7-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Parma Padua Franciscan (4-6) at No. 5 Copley (6-4)

No. 11 Maumee (5-5) at No. 6 St. Marys Memorial (7-3)

No. 10 Grafton Midview (5-5) at No. 7 Tiffin Columbian (7-3)

No. 9 Parma Heights Holy Name (5-4) at No. 8 Richfield Revere (6-4)

Region 11

No. 1 Steubenville (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Newark Licking Valley (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Columbus East (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 The Plains Athens (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Columbus South (8-2) at No. 5 Dover (8-2)

No. 11 Dresden Tri-Valley (7-3) at No. 6 Thornville Sheridan (8-2)

No. 10 Plain City Jonathan Alder (7-3) at No. 7 Granville (7-3)

No. 9 Jackson (7-3) at No. 8 Columbus Linden McKinley (9-1)

Region 12

No. 1 Bellbrook (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Chillicothe (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Monroe (6-4) at No. 5 Washington Court House Miami Trace (9-1)

No. 11 Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-4) at No. 6 Cincinnati Indian Hill (8-2)

No. 10 Goshen (9-1) at No. 7 Cincinnati Hughes (9-1)

No. 9 Cincinnati Northwest (8-2) at No. 8 Chillicothe Unioto (7-3)

Division IV

Region 13

No. 1 Streetsboro (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Rocky River (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Beloit West Branch (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Norton (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Hubbard (5-5) at No. 5 Chesterland West Geauga (8-2)

No. 11 Poland Seminary (6-4) at No. 6 Peninsula Woodridge (8-2)

No. 10 Cleveland Central Catholic (6-4) at No. 7 Canal Fulton Northwest (8-2)

No. 9 Akron East (9-1) at No. 8 Orrville (7-3)

Region 14

No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Shelby (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Sandusky Perkins (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Bellville Clear Fork (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Van Wert (5-5) at No. 5 Tontogany Otsego (7-3)

No. 11 Marengo Highland (4-6) at No. 6 Bellevue (7-3)

No. 10 Rossford (5-5) at No. 7 Oberlin Firelands (6-4)

No. 9 Medina Buckeye (5-5) at No. 8 Upper Sandusky (6-4)

Region 15

No. 1 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 New Lexington (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Millersburg West Holmes (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Johnstown (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 East Liverpool Beaver Local (6-4) at No. 5 Uhrichsville Claymont (9-1)

No. 11 Columbus Marion-Franklin (6-4) at No. 6 East Liverpool (8-2)

No. 10 Heath (7-3) at No. 7 Lancaster Fairfield Union (8-2)

No. 9 Duncan Falls Philo (7-3) at No. 8 Zanesville West Muskingum (8-2)

Region 16

No. 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 London (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Cincinnati North College Hill (9-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3-7) at No. 5 Urbana (7-3)

No. 11 New Richmond (5-5) at No. 6 Wilmington (6-4)

No. 10 Dayton Dunbar (6-4) at No. 7 Germantown Valley View (7-3)

No. 9 Springfield Kenton Ridge (8-2) at No. 8 Dayton Oakwood (8-2)

Division V

Region 17

No. 1 Perry (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Barnesville (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Girard (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Garrettsville Garfield (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Chagrin Falls (7-3) at No. 5 Conneaut (9-1)

No. 11 Brewster Fairless (6-4) at No. 6 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (7-3)

No. 10 Bellaire (6-4) at No. 7 Martins Ferry (9-1)

No. 9 Canton Central Catholic (6-4) at No. 8 Youngstown Liberty (9-1)

Region 18

No. 1 La Grange Keystone (9-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Wooster Triway (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Pemberville Eastwood (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Archbold (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Creston Norwayne (6-4) at No. 5 Bluffton (8-2)

No. 11 Port Clinton (8-2) at No. 6 Castalia Margaretta (7-3)

No. 10 Coldwater (6-4) at No. 7 Genoa Area (7-3)

No. 9 Richwood North Union (7-3) at No. 8 Vermilion (7-3)

Region 19

No. 1 Ironton (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Beverly Fort Frye (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Gahanna Columbus Academy (7-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 South Point (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Grove City Christian (5-5) at No. 5 Wheelersburg (7-3)

No. 11 McArthur Vinton County (6-4) at No. 6 Worthington Christian (5-5)

No. 10 Piketon (6-4) at No. 7 Pomeroy Meigs (7-3)

No. 9 West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-4) at No. 8 Proctorville Fairland (7-3)

Region 20

No. 1 St. Paris Graham Local (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Williamsburg (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Casstown Miami East (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Waynesville (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Camden Preble Shawnee (7-3) at No. 5 Cincinnati Summit Country Day (5-4)

No. 11 Jamestown Greeneview (5-4) at No. 6 Middletown Bishop Fenwick (5-5)

No. 10 Enon Greenon (6-3) at No. 7 Carlisle (6-4)

No. 9 Miamisburg Dayton Christian (7-3) at No. 8 Arcanum (6-4)

Division VI

Region 21

No. 1 Kirtland (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Canfield South Range (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Columbia Station Columbia (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Wickliffe (8-2) at No. 5 Mineral Ridge (9-1)

No. 11 Warren John F. Kennedy (6-4) at No. 6 Hanoverton United (8-1)

No. 10 Orwell Grand Valley (8-2) at No. 7 Smithville (8-2)

No. 9 Columbiana (8-2) at No. 8 Brookfield (7-3)

Region 22

No. 1 Liberty Center (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Lima Central Catholic (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Elmore Woodmore (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Columbus Grove (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Hamler Patrick Henry (7-3) at No. 5 Collins Western Reserve (10-0)

No. 11 Delta (7-3) at No. 6 Attica Seneca East (7-3)

No. 10 Sherwood Fairview (8-2) at No. 7 Carey (6-4)

No. 9 Paulding (8-2) at No. 8 Harrod Allen East (7-3)

Region 23

No. 1 Hannibal River (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Nelsonville-York (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 West Jefferson (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Woodsfield Monroe Central (7-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Centerburg (6-4) at No. 5 Newcomerstown (8-2)

No. 11 Sugar Grove Berne Union (7-3) at No. 6 Waterford (8-2)

No. 10 Marion Elgin (8-2) at No. 7 Sugarcreek Garaway (7-3)

No. 9 Newark Catholic (7-3) at No. 8 Fredericktown (8-2)

Region 24

No. 1 New Madison Tri-Village (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Cincinnati Deer Park (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Chillicothe Zane Trace (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Cincinnati College Prep (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Versailles (6-4) at No. 5 Portsmouth West (8-2)

No. 11 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (7-2) at No. 6 Mechanicsburg (8-2)

No. 10 Covington (7-3) at No. 7 Chillicothe Huntington (7-3)

No. 9 St. Henry (7-3) at No. 8 London Madison-Plains (8-1)

Division VII

Region 25

No. 1 McDonald (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Mogadore (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 New Middletown Springfield (7-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Norwalk St. Paul (5-4) at No. 5 East Canton (7-3)

No. 11 Vienna Mathews (6-4) at No. 6 Ashtabula St. John (8-2)

No. 10 Monroeville (5-4) at No. 7 Dalton (4-6)

No. 9 Lowellville (5-5) at No. 8 Independence (6-4)

Region 26

No. 1 Leipsic (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 McComb (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 North Baltimore (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Haviland Wayne Trace (6-4) at No. 5 Sycamore Mohawk (9-1)

No. 11 Delphos Jefferson (4-6) at No. 6 Edon (9-1)

No. 10 Toledo Christian (5-5) at No. 7 Gibsonburg (5-5)

No. 9 Montpelier (7-3) at No. 8 Pandora-Gilboa (6-4)

Region 27

No. 1 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Danville (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 Toronto (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Reedsville Eastern (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Crown City South Gallia (6-4) at No. 5 Shadyside (8-2)

No. 11 New Metamoras Frontier (5-5) at No. 6 Strasburg-Franklin (7-3)

No. 10 Lucas (5-5) at No. 7 Beaver Eastern (7-3)

No. 9 Steubenville Catholic Central (7-3) at No. 8 Lancaster Fisher Catholic (7-3)

Region 28

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9

No. 2 Ansonia (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10

No. 3 De Graff Riverside (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11

No. 4 Minster (7-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12

No. 12 Fort Recovery (3-7) at No. 5 Waynesfield-Goshen (7-3)

No. 11 McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (5-5) at No. 6 Cincinnati Country Day (5-5)

No. 10 Mt. Victory Ridgemont (3-7) at No. 7 New Bremen (5-5)

No. 9 Lewisburg Tri-County North (6-4) at No. 8 Fort Loramie (5-5)

Regional quarterfinal (second-round) games will be played on Friday, November 6, while Regional Semifinal (third-round) games will be played on Friday, November 13. Neutral sites will be used beginning in the Regional Finals on Friday, November 20. The state semifinals will be on Friday, November 27, with the state championship games then hosted at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton December 3-5.