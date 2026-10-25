LHS Theatre Dept. to present fall play

VW independent staff/submitted information

The curtain will soon rise on the Lincolnview High School Theatre Department’s presentation of the hilarious comedy “You Can’t Beat the House” by Pat Cook.

Bumbling burglars are part of You Can’s Beat the House. Photos submitted

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 31; 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 5, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 7, all at the Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race St.

In You Can’t Beat the House, two bumbling burglars, Howie and Merle, break into what they believe will be an easy target. However, their simple robbery quickly spirals into a hilarious series of misunderstandings, unexpected visitors, and outrageous twists. With chaos around every corner, nothing goes according to plan in this fast-paced comedy of errors.

The cast includes Graham Kill as Merle, Aaron Sawyer as Howie, Marcus Kerns as Conrad, Katie Kundert as Glenda, Kylie Cummings as Courtney, Destiny Breese as Fern, Adam Baer as Officer Milo, Finn Howard as Lillian, Yaddo Von Stetina as Madame Zenobia, and Parker Goins as Brittany.

Behind the scenes, Gracen Hubble serves as stage manager, with Daphnie Johnson, Sierra Grime, and Chloe Scrader on stage crew. Xander Cowdrick is responsible for lighting, and Josh Spaulding handles sound.

Audiences will also enjoy a short comedy sketch following intermission featuring Owen Dannenfelser, Jackson Purk, Dimitri Linser, Elisha Buehrer, Elex Dunn, Aiden Smith, Zae Dee Lippi, Cora Geiger, Jaycee Kill, Jenna Evans, Sylvia Watkins, and Izzie Bowers.

The production is directed by Chad Kraner, with Adam Ries assisting as assistant director. Mary Ann Falk serves as technical director, and Josh England is the set coordinator.

Tickets are available through the Van Wert Civic Theatre website at vwct.org, at the Lincolnview High School office, or at the door.

Community members are invited to come out and support Lincolnview High School Theatre for an evening of laughter and entertainment.