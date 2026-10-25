On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s football broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Both stations will air high school playoff football games, along with Ohio State’s game against USC.

Friday, October 30

WKSD – Division VI Region 22 opening round: Paulding at Allen East, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.

WERT – Division IV Region 14 opening round: Van Wert at Otsego, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.

Saturday, October 31

WKSD and WERT – Ohio State at USC, 6 p.m. pregame, 7:30 p.m. kickoff.