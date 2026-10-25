Paulding man: vote Republican

To the Editor,

As a freedom loving American, I would urge all Republicans, Independents and Democrats to vote in this election to preserve the Constitution of this country.

The Democratic Socialists and Muslims (who vote at a 95 percent turnout) are aligned with several candidates for federal office. While they are not a majority of the Democrat Party. the leaders of the party don’t distant themselves from their views, e.g. eliminate the Senate, eliminate the border, government control of businesses and Sharia Law.

Please vote Jon Husted for Senate and Derick Merrin for House this election. When they take the oath of office, they will mean it when they say support and defend the Constitution.

Let’s not forget this great state of Ohio. From Vivek Ramaswamy to Roy Klopfenstein, Republicans have great candidates for all offices.

Please get out and vote. To quote John Kennedy of Louisiana “If dead people can do it, you can too.”

Tony Wilson

Paulding