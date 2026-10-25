Portia R. (Stoller) McCoy Witherow

Portia R. (Stoller) McCoy Witherow passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

A longtime resident of Van Wert County, she was born to Irene E. (Kuntz) and David R. Stoller on Aug. 17, 1950.

She married Carl C. “Joe” McCoy II on July 11, 1976. They had two children, C. Callon (Lyndi) McCoy III and Carmen (Andrew) Mueller. Joe preceded her in death in April 1996. She married Robert L. Witherow on May 29, 1999. He preceded her in death in Oct. 2018. Bob had two sons, Timothy (Tara) Witherow and Thomas Witherow.

Portia Witherow

She had five siblings: Linda Honegger (deceased), Harvey (Susan) Stoller (deceased), Bonnie (Tom) Evans, Betty (Gaylord) Dotterer, and Clark (Mary) Stoller. She also had four grandchildren: Juliana, C.H. “Joe”, Finn and Nathaniel.

Portia was raised on a farm in Paulding County and attended Blue Creek School through high school when they moved to Van Wert and she graduated from Van Wert High School in 1968. Portia and Joe operated McCoy’s Flowers and Diamonds in Van Wert for many years, where she loved engaging with people and being a part of the community. Later, Portia became a dietary manager and worked at Van Wert County Hospital before she and Bob moved to South Carolina for eight years, during which time she retired. They returned to Van Wert County in 2016.

Portia was a tender-hearted, gentle lady who cared deeply for those around her and always looked for a way to help. She was raised in the Apostolic Christian Church in Latty and most recently attended Grace Bible Church. Her faith was her constant joy and comfort. She loved nature and anytime she could be outside was her favorite time. Through the years, she loved snow-skiing, water-skiing, hiking, gardening and visiting national and state parks. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time together. She will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 29, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Lance Hostetler, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, and one hour prior to services on Friday, both at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at alspachgearhart.com.