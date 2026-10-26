All-NWC football team honors released

VW independent sports

Crestview defensive lineman Will Sheets has been named first team All-NWC in balloting done by conference coaches. The All-NWC team was released late Sunday night.

In addition, Sheets and teammate Kale Lichtensteiger, both seniors were named second team All-NWC offensive linemen. After catching 45 passes for 500 yards and five touchdowns, freshman wide receiver Beau Lichtensteiger was named honorable mention All-NWC. He was the only freshman to receive all-conference honors.

First team All-NWC honors largely went to Lima Central Catholic and Columbus Grove, although a pair of Bluffton players shared Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors: quarterback Tayte Giesige and running back Parker Lovell. Giesige completed 85-of-118 passes for 1,633 yards, 20 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions and rushed for 594 yards and seven touchdowns on just 65 carries. Lovell led all conference runners with 149 carries for 1,411 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Crestview’s Will Sheets (66) has been named first team All-NWC at defensive line and second team All-NWC at offensive line, while Beau Lichtensteiger was named honorable mention as a receiver. Wyatt Richardson photos

Columbus Grove linebacker Brady Basinger was named NWC Defensive Player of the Year and Lima Central Catholic’s Colin Stolly was named NWC Coach of the Year. Stolly led the Thunderbirds to a 10-0 regular season, an outright NWC championship and a No. 2 ranking in the Associated Press poll.

First team

Offensive line – Mason Shank, senior, Bluffton

Offensive line – Dom McKee, senior, Lima Central Catholic

Offensive line – Jayden Williams, senior, Lima Central Catholic

Offensive line – Michael Thompson, junior, Columbus Grove

Offensive line – Lucas Warmbrod, senior, Columbus Grove

Tight end – Brady Basinger, senior, Columbus Grove

Receiver – Gavin Baxter, junior, Columbus Grove

Receiver – Tanner Eilerman, sophomore Fort Loramie

Receiver – Michael Quatman, senior, Lima Central Catholic

Running back – Parker Lovell, senior, Bluffton

Running back – Miles McDorman, senior, Allen East

Quarterback – Tayte Giesige, senior, Bluffton

Specialist – Brevan Stolly, senior, Lima Central Catholic

Second team

Offensive line – Ben Hawkins, junior, Allen East

Offensive line – Dylan Meyer, senior, Fort Loramie

Offensive line – Will Sheets, senior, Crestview

Offensive line – Sawyer Bowling, junior, Bluffton

Offensive line – Kale Lichtensteiger, senior, Crestview

Crestview’s Kale Lichtensteiger was named second team All-NWC offensive lineman.

Tight end – Blayne Hill, senior, Bluffton

Receiver – Lleyton Miller, senior, Bluffton

Receiver – Lausen Flores, senior, Lima Central Catholic

Receiver – Kellen Brotherwood, senior, Delphos Jefferson

Running back – Brody McCluer, junior, Columbus Grove

Running back – Carter Lester, junior, Lima Central Catholic

Quarterback – Brady Parker, senior, Lima Central Catholic

Specialist – Ethan Hershberger, senior, Allen East

Honoroable mention

Offensive line – Brady Garlock, junior, Lima Central Catholic

Offensive line – Easton Poling, sophomore, Allen East

Offensive line – Shawn Hauter, junior, Delphos Jefferson

Offensive line – Brady Miller, senior, Delphos Jefferson

Offensive line – Parker Rahrig, junior, Spencerville

Tight end – Xavier Pernell, senior, Lima Central Catholic

Running back – Heath Schnipke, junior, Delphos Jefferson

Running back – Wyatt Holthaus, sophomore, Fort Loramie

Receiver – Cam Smith, junior, Allen East

Receiver – Alex Meyer, junior Columbus Grove

Receiver – Beau Licthensteiger, freshman, Crestview

Quarterback – Keegan Jones, senior, Allen East

Specialist – Blayne Hill, senior Bluffton

Specialist – Caleb Ricker, sophomore, Columbus Grove

First team

Defensive line – Gavin Baxter, junior, Columbus Grove

Defensive line – Mason Shank, senior, Bluffton

Defensive line – Jayden Williams, senior, Lima Central Catholic

Defensive line – Will Sheets, Crestview

Linebacker – Brady Basinger, senior, Columbus Grove

Linebacker – G’Vonte Davis, senior, Lima Central Catholic

Linebacker – Xavier Pernell, senior, Lima Central Catholic

Linebacker – Dylan Painter, senior, Bluffton

Defensive back – Michael Quatman, senior, Lima Central Catholic

Defensive back – Tayte Giesige, senior, Bluffton

Defensive back – Alex Meyer, junior, Coumbus Grove

Defensive back – Dominic Burkett, junior, Allen East

Second team

Defensive line – Lane Paxon, junior, Allen East

Defensive line – Baylee Maag, sophomore, Columbus Grove

Defensive line – Carter Lester, junior, Lima Central Catholic

Defensive line – Braylon Paxon, senior, Lima Central Catholic

Linebacker – Brody McCluer, junior, Columbus Grove

Linebacker – Ethan Hershberger, senior, Allen East

Linebacker – Zayden Morales, junior, Bluffton

Linebacker – Colton Rose, senior, Fort Loramie

Defensive back – Jaxon White, senior, Lima Central Catholic

Defensive back – Trent Wynkoop, senior, Columbus Grove

Defensive back – Blayne Hill, senior, Bluffton

Defensive back – Lleyton Miller, senior Bluffton

Honorable mention

Defensive line – Drew Bergman, junior, Fort Loramie

Defensive line – Dalton Willis, senior, Delphos Jefferson

Defensive line – Landon Flores, junior, Columbus Grove

Defensive line – Hayden Lehmkuhl, senior, Fort Loramie

Linebacker – Eddie White, junior, Lima Central Catholic

Linebacker – Kizer Young, senior, Bluffton

Linebacker – Keaton Jacobs, junior, Spencerville

Linebacker – Brady Miller, senior, Delphos Jefferson

Defensive back – Jordan Neal, senior, Liam Central Catholic

Defensive back – Lucas Brandewie, senior, Fort Loramie

Defensive back – Nelson Miller, junior, Delphos Jefferson

Defensive back – Jack Siefker, junior, Columbus Grove

Offensive Co-Players of the Year: Tate Giesige, Bluffton; Parker Lovell, Bluffton

Defensive Player of the Year: Brad Basinger, Columbus Grove

NWC Coach of the Year: Colin Stolly, Lima Central Catholic