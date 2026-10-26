All-NWC football team honors released
VW independent sports
Crestview defensive lineman Will Sheets has been named first team All-NWC in balloting done by conference coaches. The All-NWC team was released late Sunday night.
In addition, Sheets and teammate Kale Lichtensteiger, both seniors were named second team All-NWC offensive linemen. After catching 45 passes for 500 yards and five touchdowns, freshman wide receiver Beau Lichtensteiger was named honorable mention All-NWC. He was the only freshman to receive all-conference honors.
First team All-NWC honors largely went to Lima Central Catholic and Columbus Grove, although a pair of Bluffton players shared Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors: quarterback Tayte Giesige and running back Parker Lovell. Giesige completed 85-of-118 passes for 1,633 yards, 20 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions and rushed for 594 yards and seven touchdowns on just 65 carries. Lovell led all conference runners with 149 carries for 1,411 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Columbus Grove linebacker Brady Basinger was named NWC Defensive Player of the Year and Lima Central Catholic’s Colin Stolly was named NWC Coach of the Year. Stolly led the Thunderbirds to a 10-0 regular season, an outright NWC championship and a No. 2 ranking in the Associated Press poll.
First team
Offensive line – Mason Shank, senior, Bluffton
Offensive line – Dom McKee, senior, Lima Central Catholic
Offensive line – Jayden Williams, senior, Lima Central Catholic
Offensive line – Michael Thompson, junior, Columbus Grove
Offensive line – Lucas Warmbrod, senior, Columbus Grove
Tight end – Brady Basinger, senior, Columbus Grove
Receiver – Gavin Baxter, junior, Columbus Grove
Receiver – Tanner Eilerman, sophomore Fort Loramie
Receiver – Michael Quatman, senior, Lima Central Catholic
Running back – Parker Lovell, senior, Bluffton
Running back – Miles McDorman, senior, Allen East
Quarterback – Tayte Giesige, senior, Bluffton
Specialist – Brevan Stolly, senior, Lima Central Catholic
Second team
Offensive line – Ben Hawkins, junior, Allen East
Offensive line – Dylan Meyer, senior, Fort Loramie
Offensive line – Will Sheets, senior, Crestview
Offensive line – Sawyer Bowling, junior, Bluffton
Offensive line – Kale Lichtensteiger, senior, Crestview
Tight end – Blayne Hill, senior, Bluffton
Receiver – Lleyton Miller, senior, Bluffton
Receiver – Lausen Flores, senior, Lima Central Catholic
Receiver – Kellen Brotherwood, senior, Delphos Jefferson
Running back – Brody McCluer, junior, Columbus Grove
Running back – Carter Lester, junior, Lima Central Catholic
Quarterback – Brady Parker, senior, Lima Central Catholic
Specialist – Ethan Hershberger, senior, Allen East
Honoroable mention
Offensive line – Brady Garlock, junior, Lima Central Catholic
Offensive line – Easton Poling, sophomore, Allen East
Offensive line – Shawn Hauter, junior, Delphos Jefferson
Offensive line – Brady Miller, senior, Delphos Jefferson
Offensive line – Parker Rahrig, junior, Spencerville
Tight end – Xavier Pernell, senior, Lima Central Catholic
Running back – Heath Schnipke, junior, Delphos Jefferson
Running back – Wyatt Holthaus, sophomore, Fort Loramie
Receiver – Cam Smith, junior, Allen East
Receiver – Alex Meyer, junior Columbus Grove
Receiver – Beau Licthensteiger, freshman, Crestview
Quarterback – Keegan Jones, senior, Allen East
Specialist – Blayne Hill, senior Bluffton
Specialist – Caleb Ricker, sophomore, Columbus Grove
First team
Defensive line – Gavin Baxter, junior, Columbus Grove
Defensive line – Mason Shank, senior, Bluffton
Defensive line – Jayden Williams, senior, Lima Central Catholic
Defensive line – Will Sheets, Crestview
Linebacker – Brady Basinger, senior, Columbus Grove
Linebacker – G’Vonte Davis, senior, Lima Central Catholic
Linebacker – Xavier Pernell, senior, Lima Central Catholic
Linebacker – Dylan Painter, senior, Bluffton
Defensive back – Michael Quatman, senior, Lima Central Catholic
Defensive back – Tayte Giesige, senior, Bluffton
Defensive back – Alex Meyer, junior, Coumbus Grove
Defensive back – Dominic Burkett, junior, Allen East
Second team
Defensive line – Lane Paxon, junior, Allen East
Defensive line – Baylee Maag, sophomore, Columbus Grove
Defensive line – Carter Lester, junior, Lima Central Catholic
Defensive line – Braylon Paxon, senior, Lima Central Catholic
Linebacker – Brody McCluer, junior, Columbus Grove
Linebacker – Ethan Hershberger, senior, Allen East
Linebacker – Zayden Morales, junior, Bluffton
Linebacker – Colton Rose, senior, Fort Loramie
Defensive back – Jaxon White, senior, Lima Central Catholic
Defensive back – Trent Wynkoop, senior, Columbus Grove
Defensive back – Blayne Hill, senior, Bluffton
Defensive back – Lleyton Miller, senior Bluffton
Honorable mention
Defensive line – Drew Bergman, junior, Fort Loramie
Defensive line – Dalton Willis, senior, Delphos Jefferson
Defensive line – Landon Flores, junior, Columbus Grove
Defensive line – Hayden Lehmkuhl, senior, Fort Loramie
Linebacker – Eddie White, junior, Lima Central Catholic
Linebacker – Kizer Young, senior, Bluffton
Linebacker – Keaton Jacobs, junior, Spencerville
Linebacker – Brady Miller, senior, Delphos Jefferson
Defensive back – Jordan Neal, senior, Liam Central Catholic
Defensive back – Lucas Brandewie, senior, Fort Loramie
Defensive back – Nelson Miller, junior, Delphos Jefferson
Defensive back – Jack Siefker, junior, Columbus Grove
Offensive Co-Players of the Year: Tate Giesige, Bluffton; Parker Lovell, Bluffton
Defensive Player of the Year: Brad Basinger, Columbus Grove
NWC Coach of the Year: Colin Stolly, Lima Central Catholic
POSTED: 10/26/26 at 7:37 am. FILED UNDER: Sports