City releases leaf pickup schedule

VW independent staff/submitted information

The City of Van Wert has set this year’s leaf pickup schedule.

Make sure that your leaves are in paper biodegradable bags and placed by the curb. If your leaves are not placed in paper biodegradable bags and by the curb, they will not be picked up.

There is not a break down from ward to ward so make sure you place them out by 7 a.m. each of the following Mondays:

Monday, November 16

Monday, November 30

Monday, December 7

Monday, December 14

Brush will not be picked up.