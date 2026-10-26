Council hears annexation, rezoning requests, QTS update

Local attorney Charles Koch address members of Van Wert City Council, while those in attendance look on. Scott TruxellVan Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The annexation and rezoning of nearly 850 acres of land into the City of Van Wert is a step closer to becoming official.

Monday night, Van Wert City Council heard the first of three readings of a pair of proposed ordinances that would annex approximately 684 acres of land in Ridge Township adjoining the Mega Site on the city’s north side, and approximately 156 acres of land in Pleasant Township that adjoins the Industrial Park area on the city’s south side. Two other ordinances would rezone both to I-2 General Industrial.

Prior to the meeting, a seven minute public hearing was held in Council Chambers on the annexation requests for both properties. The 684 acre site currently has 25 parcels owned by 20 people, while the 156 acre site is owned by Charles and Margaret Purmort.

Just one person had a question about the smaller site, while no one spoke on the larger site. However, local attorney Charles Koch, who represents the landowners and said while there’s no letter of intent or purhcase agreement for the 156 acre site, there is active interest. As far as the 684 acres, Koch said a letter of intent has been signed.

“I’m not at liberty to disclose who that was or what the purpose of that was,” he said. “There is not yet a purchase agreement in place either. I’m not privvy to who it is and I know there’s an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) on that so that information is not public yet.”

“Hopefully sooner than later it will be,” he added.

If all goes as expected, the annexation and rezoning requests will be approved on third and final reading during the November 23 council meeting.

Outside of the public hearing, Monday’s council meeting lasted exactly two hours and much of it centered around the $10 billion QTS data center. Van Wert Area Economic Development Executive Director Brent Stevens updated council on various aspects of the project. He said some site work is underawy and he said negotiations continue toward a proposed community benefits package.

“At a high level, the proposed community benefits agreement is intended to support the local schools, community priorities, infrastructure and long term investments in Van Wert,” Stevens said.

More details on the community benefits packages are expected in the coming weeks.

He noted that the Van Wert County Foundation will serve as the financial agent for the community benefits and added that two boards will be created – a board for the city and a board for the county. The city board, he said, would consist of the mayor, council president and one other member. A separate county board would have five members and include two people selected by the Van Wert County Commissioners, a representative of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation (not Stevens), one appointed by the Van Wert County Foundation and one other member selected by the other four.

That sparked various comments and questions from council members as to how the funding mechanism would work between the city and the foundation, to which Stevens replied the lawyers are working through the details.

Among the other updates provided by Stevens:

QTS is prioritizing as many local workers as possible for the project

Said approximately 5,550 construction workers will be needed for the project.

He said QTS is planning a vendor/trade fair for early 2027

QTS has requested an additional 800 megawatts from AEP and noted a load study is underway.

Noted he anticipates ancillary businesses coming to the area, with some possibly locating in downtown Van Wert.

Stevens also said during negotiations, QTS agreed to dismantle a large barn on former Marsh Foundation property on Stripe Rd. and reassemble it at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

More information from the council meeting will appear on Wednesday’s News page.