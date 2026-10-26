Gas prices spike, then slowly recede

VW independent staff/submitted information

So much for cheaper gasoline due to a suspension of Ohio’s gas tax. Pump prices locally and around Ohio have climbed above what they were before the state hit pause on the gas tax.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 5,500 stations in Ohio, average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 36 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.40 per gallon on Monday. Prices in Ohio are 8.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.49 per gallon higher than a year ago. Locally, gas prices rose to nearly $4.50 per gallon at most stations before falling slightly throughout the weekend.

What’s the reason for the latest increase?

“Average gasoline prices fell in a majority of states over the last week, though a fresh spike in the Great Lakes driven by a regional refinery issue nearly offset the broader decline, with that situation now beginning to clear up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $3.42 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.69 per gallon, a difference of $2.27 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.24 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 22.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.24 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.



Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

October 26, 2025: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.00/g)

October 26, 2024: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)

October 26, 2023: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

October 26, 2022: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g)

October 26, 2021: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)