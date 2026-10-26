Kathy S. Goslin

Kathy S. Goslin, 72, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2026, in Van Wert.

She was born on July 2, 1954, in St. Marys, to Donald E. Hammons Sr., who preceded her in death, and Anna M. (Winget) Hammons who survives of Van Wert. On October 4, 1996, she married Ronald John Goslin and he passed away on January 26, 2022.

Kathy Goslin

She is also survived by her sons, Joseph A. (Jennifer) Moore, of Toledo, R D. and Michael Kline; two daughters, Tonya Weyrid and Tina Stocklin; granddaughters, Zoey Moore and Nevaeh Moore; her brother, Dewey Hammons of Van Wert; three sisters, Rose Gordon of Sandusky, Mary (Andy) Edwards of Melrose, and Sarah (Jeff) Miller of Ottoville, and many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School. Her life was marked by steady work and devotion to those she loved. She will be remembered with love by her family and by all who knew her. Kathy memory remains in the lives of those she leaves behind, and she will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; a son Curtis Stoklin; three brothers, David Hammons, Donald E. Hammons, Jr, and Daniel Hammons, and two sisters, Brenda and Bambi Hammons.

A celebration of Christmas will take place at a later date.

Donations can be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation in honor of Kathy.

Online condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.