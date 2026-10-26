Peony pageant applications available

Submitted information

The Van Wert Peony Scholarship Pageant Committee has announced that the application window is open now until December 11. Potential candidates must be female members of the Class of 2027 at participating schools, or a home school student from within those districts. Participating schools include: Antwerp, Continental, Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Delphos St. Johns, Fort Jennings, Lincolnview, Kalida, Ottoville, Parkway, Paulding, Van Wert, Wayne Trace and Vantage Career Center.

One candidate will be selected from each school and will receive a minimum scholarship of $300. Total scholarships awarded total over $5,000.

Applications are available from each school’s office or by emailing vanwertpeonypageant@hotmail.com.