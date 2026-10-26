Random Thoughts: playoff stats and more
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports
This week’s installment of Random Thoughts included a sneak peak at a startling stat, No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed history, predictions vs. reality and a season wrap up.
Landlocked
A Van Wert vs. Otsego game preview feature will appear on Wednesday’s Sports page but here’s an advance tidbit. The Knights have thrown the ball just 22 times all season. That’s it. But they’ve been incredibly efficient when they do pass. The ground game is the preferred method of ball advancement for Otsego. The Knights average over eight yards per carry and have scored 49 touchdowns on the ground this season. Check back Wednesday for more numbers.
No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed rewind
Otsego is the No. 5 seed in Division IV, Region 14, while Van Wert is the No. 12 seed. How have No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed matchups gone in previous seasons across the board, 28 regions in seven different divisions?
- 2025: No. 12 seed teams were 0-28 vs. No. 5 seeded teams
- 2024: No. 12 seed teams were 2-26 vs. No. 5 seeded teams
- 2023: No. 12 seed teams were 6-22 vs. No. 5 seeded teams
- 2022: No. 12 seed teams were 2-26 vs. No. 5 seeded teams
- 2021: No. 12 seed teams were 0-28 vs. No. 5 seeded teams
So No. 5 seeds are 130-10 vs. No. 12 seeds. Of course, there’s no guarantee it will happen again this year, but history isn’t exactly on the side of No. 12 seeds.
Prediction vs. reality
How did my preseason predictions match up to the final regular season standings? Not too bad in the NWC. This is how I predicted the NWC title race:
Lima Central Catholic
Columbus Grove
Bluffton
Allen East
Crestview
Fort Loramie
Spencerville
Delphos Jefferson
How they ended up:
Lima Central Catholic
Columbus Grove
Bluffton
Allen East
Fort Loramie
Crestview
Delphos Jefferson
Spencerville
So I got the top four correct, 5-6 were flip-flopped, along with 7-8. Again, not too bad.
Prediction vs. reality II
How about the WBL. Well, let’s just say I wasn’t even close. In fairness, no one really predicted Ottawa-Glandorf would go from 0-10 to 10-0 or that Celina would go from 4-6 to 9-1. Still, it was a topsy-turvy year in the WBL.
This is how I predicted the WBL race:
St. Marys Memorial
Wapakoneta
Van Wert
Bath
Celina
Defiance
Elida
Shawnee
Kenton
Ottawa-Glandorf
How they ended up:
Ottawa-Glandorf
Celina
Wapakoneta
St. Marys Memorial
Shawnee (T-5)
Van Wert (T-5)
Bath
Kenton (T-8)
Elida (T-8)
Defiance
Again, it was a much different season than predicted.
Crestview
Crestview’s season in review feature will appear on Wednesday’s Sports page but here’s a fun fact in advance – nine of Crestview’s opponents are playoff teams.
As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.
POSTED: 10/26/26 at 10:16 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports