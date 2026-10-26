Real estate transfers 10/19-10/23/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between October 19-23 2026.

Estate of Darlene K. Schulte to James C. Schulte, estate of James C. Schulte – Delphos inlots, lot 1100.

Phadom LLC to Abel Payan Gandarilla Halil – Van Wert inlots, lot 1691.

James Paul Coburn, James P. Coburn to Mariah Q. Tillman – Van Wert inlots, lot 2170.

Mahlon V. Schwartz, Becky B. Schwartz, John Q. Schwartz, Emma J. Schwartz to Mahlon V. Schwartz, Becky B. Schwartz, John Q. Schwartz, Emma J. Schwartz – a portion of Section 26 in Willshire Township.

IDH Echo Ventures LLC to Les W. Hockenberry, Lori L. Hockenberry – Van Wert inlots, lot 4366.

Jerimy S. Siefker, Heather L. Siefker, Heather Lynn Siefker to Jerimy S. Siefker, Heather L. Siefker – Delphos inlots, lot 403; lot 404; lot 439.

JMR Leasing Inc to Descrip2 LLC – Delphos inlots, lot 1310; lot 59.

David S. Cereghin, Amber Cereghin to Andrew Baumgartner, Sarah D. Baumgartner – a portion of Section 24 in Harrison Township.

Estate of Edward J. Schlenker to Teresa D. Schlenker – Van Wert inlots, lot 1063.

William E. Hunter Jr., Janet L. Hunter to William E. Hunter Jr., Janet L. Hunter – a portion of Section 27 in Harrison Township.

William E. Teman, Valeria K. Teman to William E. Teman, Valeria K. Teman – a portion of Delphos inlots, lot 1401.

Charles D. Young, Wanda L. Young to Mireya Aranda Saldana, Alejandro Olivarez – a portion of Section 25 in Pleasant Township.

Sharon Jean Geyer to Wanda L. Young, Charles D. Young – Van Wert inlots, lot 3345; lot 3346.

Estate of Barbara J. Tribolet, estate of Barbara J. Tribolet EX, Jason Tribolet EX, Christa McNaughton EX to All-Pro Property Management LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 1056.

Joshua Garrett, Siarra Small to Siarra Small – Dixon subdivison, lot 6.

Estate of John C. Phillips to Beth L. Kaskel – Delphos inlots, lot 1241.

Estate of Roger Wayne Mell, estate of Roger W. Mell to Skyler Mell – Delphos inlots, lot 296.

Michael C. Stanley, Linda June Stanley to Jill M. Pollock, Kevin Pollock – Van Wert inlots, lot 4248.

Ronald A. Shale Living Trust, Ronald A. Shale Living Trust TR, Diane K. Shale Living Trust, Diane K. Shale Living Trust TR, John W. Voltz, Susan J. Voltz, Ronald A. Shale, Diane K. Shale to Ronald A. Shale Living Trust, Ronald A. Shale Living Trust TR, Diane K. Shale Living Trust, Diane K. Shale Living Trust TR – a portion of Section 12 in Willshire Township.

John W. Voltz, Susan J. Voltz, Diane K. Shale, Ronald A. Shale to John W. Voltz, Susan J. Voltz – a portion of Section 12 in Willshire Township.