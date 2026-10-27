Five set thriller!

The Crestview Lady Knights celebrated after winning a nailbiter over rival Lincolnview in the Division VI volleyball district semifinals at Lima Sr. on Tuesday. The match went the full five sets with Crestview posting a 25-13, 25-29, 27-29, 18-25, 16-14 victory. Lincolnview’s season ended at 15-9, while Crestview improved to 15-9 and will face Tinora in the district championship match at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lima Sr. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Lincolnview’s Nora Linton (8) and Brooklyn Byrne (7) try to block a play by Crestview’s Ella Ream (16). Wyatt Richardson photos

Crestview’s Alecta Baxter (12) tries for a point at the net.