Human trafficking awareness training

VW independent staff/submitted information

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital and the YWCA of Van Wert County are partnering to offer a free human trafficking awareness training on Thursday, November 12.

The session, Human Trafficking 101, will take place from 5-6 p.m. at Van Wert North, 214 Towne Center Blvd. Health professionals, first responders and others who work with or serve the public are encouraged to attend.

Participants will learn how to identify risk factors, recognize potential warning signs of human trafficking and respond when someone may need help. Human trafficking can happen anywhere, including in local communities, and recognizing the signs can make a life-changing difference.

Nurses and first responders who attend will receive one hour of continuing education credit.

“Building awareness is an important part of keeping our community safe,” said Paula Stabler, president, OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. “Through education and collaboration, we can help create a community where people feel better equipped to recognize when someone may need help and know how to take the next step.”

Registration is free but required. To register, email Stabler at Paula.Stabler@ohiohealth.com by Friday, November 6.