OPSMA Football Notebook: Week No. 10

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Week 10 of the 2026 high school football season is in the books.

Football players from all over Ohio put up some amazing performances in the tenth week of the season. Here, the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association compiles the best of the best with the OPSMA High School Football Notebook.

Let’s take a look.

Best of the Best

-Ottawa-Glandorf completed a turnaround rarely seen in Ohio football as the Titans went from 0-10 in 2025 to unbeaten at 10-0 in 2026 under first-year head coach Ben Kaufman. O-G beat Lima Shawnee 50-20 to close the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2012 and joined Circleville Logan Elm (2007-08) and St. Clairsville (2023-24) as the only teams since 1972 to go from 0-10 to 10-0 in consecutive seasons.

-Leipsic completed its first 10-0 regular season since 1981 with a 42-0 shutout of Toledo Waite on Friday. Marc Kirkendall threw for 183 yards and four touchdowns on 14-of-21 passing and rushed for 33 yards. Avery Paris caught five passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns, while Aaron Hazelton rushed for 68 yards and a score and added two receptions for 29 yards and another TD. Kirkendall broke two school passing records Friday night, setting new marks for touchdown passes in a season and career. Kirkendall finished the regular season with 32 touchdown passes, breaking the previous record of 29, while increasing his career total to 80, surpassing the previous mark of 77.

-Bellbrook finished 10-0 for the fourth time in program history after getting four total touchdowns and 180 yards rushing by Jack Kosins in a 35-0 win against Hamilton Ross.

-Owen Scalf from Anderson was a perfect 17-for-17 in the air for 372 yards and five touchdowns as Anderson beat Loveland 69-7.

-Already with an impressive resume of 55 straight regular season wins, Liberty Center capped off another unbeaten regular season in convincing fashion as the D-VI No. 1 Tigers routed D-V No. 3 Archbold 42-10 for a fifth straight Northwest Ohio Athletic League title. With a 50-50 raffle total of $5,000 adding to the hoopla, LC broke open a 21-10 halftime lead before Ethan Gray returned the third-quarter kickoff 97 yards for a score and after a turnover on downs, Garrison Kruse (24 rushes, 157 yards, two TDs) scored a 78-yard TD run.

-Carter Breedlove was unstoppable for Trenton Edgewood against Monroe. He ran 31 times for 413 yards and seven touchdowns, including runs of 55, 78 and 59. Brody O’Banion also ran for 151 yards and two TDs in the 62-35 win by the Cougars. All five Monroe TDs were scored by Prince Mabasa.

-Graham won its first Central Buckeye Conference title in 16 years with a 35-21 win over North Union thanks to 161 yards and two touchdowns rushing by Dnany Hoke and another 123 yards and a TD for Jakob Hoke.

-Woodmore won a league crown for the first time since 1997 with a championship in the Sandusky Bay Conference. The Wildcats were unbeaten in the regular season for the second time in program history, joining the team from 1995.

-Vandalia Butler’s Kash Jordan nearly single-handedly willed the Aviators past Fairborn 49-35. Jordan had three touchdowns on offense, three interceptions on defense, including the game-clincher, led all players in tackles, and had a kick return TD called back due to a penalty. Drew Suess passed for a career-high 530 yards and five TDs for the Aviators, with Lucas Miller (189 yards) and Landon Thompson (153 yards) having big nights. Fairborn’s Wesley Rohler made seven catches for 158 yards and two TDs.

-Springboro’s Brandon Birdsong ran 18 times for 213 yards and five touchdowns, four occurring in the third quarter, during a 50-17 win against Miamisburg.

-Waterford Senior Running Back Hayden Jones rushed for 193 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 65-6 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division victory over Belpre. Quarterback Avery Pottmeyer completed nine of ten passes for 193 yards and three TDs as the Wildcats claimed the outright TVC Hocking title. The Golden Eagles’ 72-yard TD run in the second quarter was the only points the Wildcats (8-2) allowed in TVC Hocking Division action (294-6) this season, and ended a string of 18 consecutive scoreless quarters by the Waterford defense.

-Shelby’s Brady Bowman caught seven passes for 151 yards and a touchdown as the Whippets knocked off Marion Harding 47-7 to clinch a third straight 10-0 regular season and a fourth consecutive Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship. Bowman became just the eighth player in Ohio high school football history to record 4,000 career receiving yards. Michael Shepherd completed 10-of-15 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown while adding 52 rushing yards on nine attempts with two more scores while Gavin Baker ran for 59 yards and a score and Luke Blevins added 46 yards and a rushing TD. Casyn Koch caught a 10-yard pass and picked off a pass on defense in the win.

-Edgewood senior Carter Breedlove broke school records for rushing yards and touchdowns in a single game in leading the Cougars to a 62-35 win over Monroe. Breedlove ran the ball 31 times for 413 yards and seven touchdowns against the Hornets. He had at least one touchdown in each of the four quarters scoring on runs of 3, 1, 55, 78, 9, 6 and 59 yards. Teammate and fellow senior Brody O’Banion also went over 100 yards rushing in the game with 15 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Both Breedlove and O’Banion surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season with their efforts. Edgewood finished the game with 631 rushing yards on 56 attempts for an average of 11.3 yards per attempt.

-Zane Trace’s Brice Johnson ran wild in a 28-7 win over Unioto. The senior rushed 31 times for 350 yards and a pair of touchdowns while helping his Pioneers clinch their first share of their Scioto Valley Conference title since 2022.

-Carter Breedlove, the running back representing Edgewood in Butler County, delivered an outstanding performance during the 62-35 victory against Monroe. The athlete amassed 413 rushing yards and scored seven touchdowns, maintaining an impressive average of 13.3 yards per carry throughout the game.

-Tinora put on a defensive clinic to help clinch a share of its third GMC title in four years by picking up a 20-0 road shutout of defending league champion Paulding to force a three-way tie with Fairview. Paulding entered week 10 averaging 363 yards and 36.7 points a game but were held to just 109 yards in the team’s first shutout loss in 36 games.

-Fairview senior receiver Logan Olinger broke school records for career points (474) and touchdowns (74) held by former star WR Ben Wonderly (2005-08) with his efforts in a 50-7 win over Wayne Trace. Olinger caught seven passes for 156 yards and two TDs and rushed five times for 40 yards and two scores. In his career, the senior has 284 catches (sixth-most in state history), 4,206 yards (No. 6) and 46 TD receptions (tied-eighth most).

Additional outstanding performances from Week No. 10 included:

-Clear Fork’s defense recorded a safety and a pick 6 during a 25-0 Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference win over Galion. Alekai Price recorded a 7-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter to highlight an incredible defensive night for the Colts. Alex Schlosser ran for 66 yards and a touchdown and Trey Sellers added 56 yards and a score on the ground to lead the Colts to the Week 10 victory.

-Madison’s Carson Cook completed 11-of-18 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score in the Rams’ 19-6 City Rivalry win over Mansfield Senior. Daniel Norris caught four passes for 37 yards and two TDs while Damarrion Lloyd had 95 rushing yards on 15 carries and Aiden Proctor had 82 rushing yards on 12 carries.

-Plymouth’s Isaiah Miller ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns and caught a two-yard TD pass in the Big Red’s 34-0 win over Kennedy Catholic in 8-man football. Weston Kamann added a two-yard TD run and completed five passes for 90 yards and two TDs. Lincoln Distl had three catches for 56 yards and a score. Keegan Beverly had an incredible all-around performance with 32 yards receiving, 43 yards rushing and three interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense.

-Ontario’s Sean Tanner completed 10-of-14 passes for 187 yards and four touchdowns in the Warriors’ 47-14 Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference football win over River Valley. Max Ciroli ran for 155 yards and a TD on 16 carries while Mark Porter added a touchdown run. Cardae Brown collected four catches for 56 yards and a TD while Cam Powers caught a 50-yard touchdown, Trindon Flenoury had two catches for 55 yards and a TD and Carson Moritz added a 6-yard TD catch. Defensively, Zane Curry had six tackles with an interception, Moritz added an interception return for a touchdown, Maddix Smith had four tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks with a forced fumble, Liam Smith had six tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and a safety.

-Lucas’ Cooper Day ran for 193 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns of 43 and 64 yards in the Cubs’ 48-18 Northern 10 Conference win over Wynford. Brady Anschutz ran for 123 yards on 11 carries and completed two passes for 82 yards, Brady Guegold had 104 yards rushing with three touchdowns of 11, 1 and 2 yards and Anthony Fanello ran for 28 yards and two scores.

-Beverly Fort Frye’s Clayton Tullius caught seven passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns in the Cadets’ 57-12 victory at Baltimore Liberty Union. Sam Bricker had three rushing touchdowns for the Cadets, who enter the playoffs with a 9=1 record.

-Multiple records were set and tied in Huber Heights Wayne’s 63-60 comeback win at Centerville. Quarterback Kye Graham set a program record with 489 passing yards, completing 25 of 31 attempts with four touchdowns. He also ran for 58 yards and another 2 TDs. Jamier Brown tied Wayne’s single game receiving record with 224 yards on 10 receptions and 2 TDs. The 658 total offensive yards set a record that stood for more than 70 years. Centerville’s AJ Taylor had four TD runs for the Elks, which led by 24 points at halftime before Wayne scored 49 in the second half to win.

-Christopher Wallace completed 21 of 31 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-6 win at Clayton Northmont.

-Piqua’s Chris Davis threw for 279 yards and five touchdowns, and ran for another 53 in a 43-27 win against Sidney. Myles Haney had 176 total offensive yards and three total TDs.

-Bennet Post hit a 26-yard walk-off field goal to secure a 31-28 win at Germantown Valley View and a first round playoff bye. Valley View’s Garrett Brewer had eight catches and 148 yards with three touchdowns.

-Ryan Michael ran in three touchdowns for Franklin to help the Wildcats win for the first time this season 24-21 over Brookville.

-Carlisle got 192 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries by Trent Snodgrass in a 26-14 win over Eaton.

-Oakwood secured a share of a Southwestern Buckeye League title thanks to 248 yards and four touchdowns passing by Alex Lee and another rushing to beat Middletown Madison 41-6. Brady Watkins had 129 yards rushing and a TD for Madison.

-Kolby Morgerson accounted for four total touchdowns and passed for 177 yards in Middletown’s 63-6 rivalry win against Hamilton.

-Lakota West’s Kenyon Norman ran for 126 yards and four touchdowns against Oak Hills in a 42-14 win.

-Dayton Northridge’s Evan Austin completed 15 of 23 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns, while Willie Ellison ran 10 times for 206 yards and three TDs in a 46-6 win against Troy Christian.

-Covington’s Jordan Miller ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns, Landin Cassel had 109 yards and two TDs and also passed for 155 yards and another two TDs to beat Sidney Lehman Catholic 49-12.

-London Madison-Plains had Logan Allgeier run 17 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns to beat Enon Greenon 40-22 and win its first Ohio Heritage Conference title. Tyler Wall added 154 yards and another TD on the ground. Greenon’s Teagan Henry went 41-for-65 for 368 yards and a touchdown.

-Mechanicsburg’s Matthew Davis had 194 yards passing and two touchdowns to go with 181 yards rushing and three TDs to best West Liberty-Salem 49-21.

-Bradford’s Raiden Wombold completed 11 of 16 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 122 yards and two more TDs in a 47-7 win against New Lebanon Dixie.

-Peyton Fannin of Lewisburg Tri-County North ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns, had a 47-yard TD receptions, and twice completed the octopus with two-point conversion tries after scoring a TD, and tied the school record for career points, all part of a 45-6 rivalry win against West Alexandra Twin Valley South.

-Colt Camacho of New Madison Tri-Village led all players with 121 yards rushing and 17 total tackles as part of a 33-0 win against Arcanum to complete an undefeated season.

-Camden Preble Shawnee got 227 yards and two touchdowns rushing by Kody Clark in a 36-0 win against New Paris National Trail.

-Cooper Nieport of Mississinawa Valley ran 23 times for 231 yards and a touchdown in a 48-12 loss to Ansonia.

-Urbana’s Grady Lantz completed 14 of 17 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns to defeat New Carlisle Tecumseh 56-15.

-Lucas Cannady from St. Bernard-Elmwood Placewas 8-for-10 for 252 yards and six touchdowns and an interception in the 41-0 win against Stivers.

-Drew Dailey from Lakota East, a sophomore in a 45-13 win against Sycamore, had eight carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

-In a 38-0 win at Reading that helped Indian Hill clinch a share of the CHL title, Devlan Daniel was 4-of-7 for 68 yards and two touchdowns in the air while notching five carries for 120 yards and another touchdown.

-In a 52-6 win against Maryland’s Mount Zion Prep, Elder senior quarterback Kaden Estep was 11-of-14 for 220 yards and five touchdowns. In the game, he broke Elder’s career passing yardage record previously held by Peyton Ramsey.

-Despite a 42-14 loss to Lakota West, Anquan Evans had 23 carries for 157 yards and both touchdowns for the Oak Hills Highlanders.

-Brady Lawhon of Harrison accounted for five touchdowns in a 41-13 win against Northwest to claim the final SWOC championship.

-Caleyn Murray from Walnut Hills capped his career with four receptions, 153 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-14 loss to Kings.

-Alex Nagel from Mason was 4-for-6 passing for 138 yards while carrying the ball 35 times for 234 yards and three touchdowns as the Comets beat Colerain 42-33.

-Kenyon Norman from Lakota West, the senior back, had 126 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries in a 42-14 win at Oak Hills, giving him 1,616 yards and 32 touchdowns for the season.

-Max Orlando, a McNicholas junior, had a touchdown and a fumble recovery as McNicholas beat Badin 14-0, winning its first Greater Catholic League-Coed championship.

-Though Stryker ultimately missed out on the four-team Northern 8 Conference playoffs on a tiebreaker, the Panthers finished out their first winning season since 2022 in style with a 52-16 win over Sebring McKinley. Nate Ryan had 209 yards rushing and four TDs on 15 carries while backfield mate Dylan Rivas chipped in 14 carries, 126 yards and a score.

-Moe Abdelhady, QB for Westlake, broke three school records in a high-scoring loss to Buckeye, 56-55. Abdelhady broke the school’s passing touchdown record, single-game passing record, and single-game touchdown record.

-Savior Owens, playing for the Massillon Tigers, ran the ball 18 times for 163 yards and scored one touchdown, helping keep their amazing 11-game winning streak alive against their biggest rivals, Canton McKinley. This legendary matchup is known as the ‘War of 1894’ and is considered the biggest high school rivalry in the entire country. The game ended with Massillon winning 31-0.

-Wayne quarterback Kyle Graham was 25-of-31 passing for 489 yards and four touchdowns in a wild 63-60 win over Centerville. Jamier Brown caught 10 of those passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Centerville and Wayne combined for 1,018 yards of total offense and 123 points in the game. The Elks were led by A.J. Taylor, who had four rushing touchdowns and threw another in the game. Quarterback Alex Keely was 15-of-25 passing for 268 yards and two touchdowns for Centerville. His top target was Josh Walker, who had four receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. Chase Carlson also had a 75-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown for Centerville.

-Brandon Birdsong Jr. exploded with four rushing touchdowns in the third quarter lifting Springboro from a 7-point deficit to an insurmountable lead as the Panthers rolled to a 50-17 win over Miamisburg. Birdsong scored on runs of 38, 10, 3 and 12 yards in that third quarter burst. He finished the game with 18 carries for 213 yards and five touchdowns. He had an 80-yard TD run in the second period for his first score of the game.

-Logan Doty had 23 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown helping Fairmont build a 20-3 lead over Beavercreek through the first three quarters. Damien Pattin and Reagan Heffner also had a rushing touchdown each for the Firebirds.

-Trent Snodgrass had 37 carries for 192 yards and all four touchdowns to lead Carlisle in a win at Eaton. Caden Salyer also recorded four sacks in the game for the Indians defense, which pitched a shutout in the second half.

-Garrett Brewer had another multi-touchdown receiving game with three against Waynesville. The junior caught TD passes of 10, 37 and 33 yards all from senior quarterback Brody Gibbs, who threw for a total of 189 yards and four touchdowns in the game. Brewer finished with eight catches for 148 yards and three scores.

-Jacob Cutler had 23 rushes for 164 yards and four touchdowns to lead Dayton Christian to a win over Thurgood Marshall.

-In a season-ending win over Westfall, Adena’s Fisher Schaaf needed just three carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown.

-Pandora-Gilboa receiver Jace Fenbert caught seven passes for a school single-game record 265 yards and scored three TDs in the Rockets 42-20 win over Ada. P-G quarterback Zahnder Boggs, pressed into the starting role at midseason due to injuries, had 490 yards total offense in the win, completing 15-of-19 passes for 383 yards and four scores and rushing for 107 yards and two TDs.

-Findlay senior running back Ramier Williams carried 34 times for 191 and scored 20 of the Trojans 22 points in a 22-21 overtime win over Anthony Wayne. Williams scored three short-yardage TDs, then ran in the two-point conversion in overtime to help the Trojans end a four-year losing streak to the Generals.

-Elmwood’s Kason Hammer caught 16 passes for 313 yards and six touchdowns in the Royals 50-17 win over Riverdale.

-North Baltimore quarterback Luke Long accounted for 378 total yards and six touchdowns (206 yards, 2 TDs passing, 172 yards, 4 TDs rushing) in leading the Tigers to a 50-44 win over Upper Scioto Valley that earned them a share of the Northwest Central Conference title.