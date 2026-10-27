Trick or treat events set for Saturday

VW independent staff

Halloween will bring a pair of trick-or-treat opportunties in Van Wert.

Between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. this Saturday, October 31, youngsters can go from business to business in downtown Van Wert for Main Street Van Wert’s annual trick or treat event. Later in the day, between 4-6 p.m. children can take part in the City of Van Wert’s annual trick-or-treat. Children should only go to homes with a porch light on.