One time additional homestead benefit

Submitted information

Ohio House Bill 479 provides additional property tax relief for homeowners receiving the Homestead Exemption. Eligible homeowners will receive a one-year, state-funded property tax reduction for tax year 2026 (payable in 2027). New homestead exemption applicants must apply by this Friday, October 30, to be eligible for this one-time benefit. Current homestead recipients do not need to apply, the benefit will be applied automatically. That date matters because the ordinary state application form still lists December 31 as the deadline for a current year real property application.

In other words, an eligible homeowner may still have time after October 30 to seek the regular exemption, but waiting could mean missing the one-time addition.

Who The Program Covers

The homestead exemption reduces property taxes on a qualifying owner’s principal residence. The ordinary means-tested exemption is available to an Ohio homeowner who owns and occupies the property as a principal residence and meets at least one of the following conditions:

At least 65 years of age

Certified as permanently and totally disabled

Surviving spouse of a previous participant and at least 59 years old

Disabled Veterans with a 100 percent service-related disability.

Their surviving spouses.

Surviving spouses of public service officers killed in the line of duty.

If you have any questions, contact the Van Wert County Auditor Real Estate office at 419.238.0843, Option 1.