Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 11

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The regular season is in the books and the OHSAA football playoffs are upon us. It was an eventful few hours as teams waited to find out who they were hosting or where they were heading, or if they were in at all. Van Wert’s win over Kenton proved to be enough to get the Cougars into the postseason. Wayne Trace got in, despite a loss to Fairview in the finale. The Versailles Tigers thought they were out, then learned they were in thanks to a forfeit by one of the teams in their region. Despite five straight wins and a 7-3 record playing in the toughest small school conference in the state (MAC), Anna didn’t make the top 12 in Region 24.

I finished Week No. 10 16-3 (84.2 percent), which took my regular season record to 168-46 (78.5 percent). During the last six weeks of the season I want 98-13 (88.2 percent).

This week’s Pigskin Pick’Em slate is rather light with just 11 games involving area teams. Eight other area teams – Lima Sr., Celina, Wapakoneta, Ottawa-Glandorf, Lima Central Catholic, Columbus Grove, Marion Local and Minster each have a bye this week and will return to action next Friday night.

There is one honorable mention Game of the Week: Norwayne at Bluffton in Division V Region 10. Bluffton is the No. 5 seed but the loss of quarterback Tayte Giesige, a four-year starter, to injury is enormous. Bluffton is still a formidable team but Norwayne is no slouch either. One other note – I’m not picking against any MAC school in the opening round.

Games of the Week

Delphos Jefferson (4-6) at Edon (9-1)

The Bombers are the No. 6 seed and are considered the favorite over the No. 11 seed Wildcats. Personally, I think this game has the potential to be closer than some people think. Why? Just look at the strength of the Northwest Conference this season. It’s a primer for the the playoffs and playoff readiness. This Delphos Jefferson team is probably better that a lot of people realize. Having said that, Edon obviously has had a very nice season. The closest margin of victory was 23 points. The rest ranged between 31 and 51 points. I won’t be too shocked if there’s an upset but I have to go with the higher seed here.

The pick: Edon

Maumee (5-5) at St. Marys Memorial (7-3)

Another No. 6 vs. No. 11 seed matchup. The Roughriders have lost three games this season – Celina, Wapakoneta and Ottawa-Glandorf, three teams with a combined record of 26-4. The Western Buckeye League was brutually good this season. Entering Friday’s game, St. Marys Memorial has won four straight, including a walk-off, 38-36 win over Elida in the regular season finale. Maumee got off to a 3-1 start but went 2-4 down the stretch. The Panthers play in the same conference as Van Wert’s opponent – the Northern Buckeye Conference. I’m not going to overthink this one. I like the Roughriders.

The pick: St. Marys Memorial

Paulding (8-2) at Allen East (7-3)

A No. 8 seed (Allen East) vs. a No. 9 seed (Paulding). The two teams last played in 2020, when the Panthers were members of the Northwest Conference. This could be an interesting game but history is on the side of Allen East. It’s true the teams haven’t played for six years but if you go back, Paulding’s last win over the Mustangs came in 2008. Consider that, along with Allen East’s home field advantage and the fact that the NWC proved to be a top notch conference this esason – I like the Mustangs in this one.

The pick: Allen East

Wayne Trace (6-4) at Mohawk (9-1)

After losing the regular season finale, the Raiders had to sweat this one out for a bit but by late Friday night, they knew they were in the playoffs for the first time since the 2022 season. The only real question was would they be the No. 11 or No. 12 seed. It turned out to be the No. 12 seed, which pits them at No. 5 seed Mohawk. After a season opening loss to Margaretta, the Warriors have won nine straight, with just one close game – a 31-27 victory over Col. Crawford in Week No. 8. The N10 actually has 12 teams and Mohawk finished in a first place tie with Hopewell-Loudon, even though the two teams didn’t play each other. Strange. Regardless, it’s hard to pick against the higher seed in this one.

The pick: Mohawk

Van Wert (5-5) at Otsego (7-3)

The Cougars snapped a four game losing streak and got the win they needed to secure a playoff spot in Region 14. Even with the victory it wasn’t guaranteed and a couple of upsets in the region made things interesting before Van Wert settled in as the 12th and final seed. Few people predicted a matchup against No. 5 seed Otsego but here we are. This should be an interesting game between two teams that couldn’t be more different offensively. Van Wert quarterback Zach Crummey has thrown 323 passes this season, while Otsego quarterback Frank Grady has thrown 22 pass the entire season. And yes, he’s been the starter every single game. This is what it’s going to come down to – if Van Wert can get Otsego’s triple option offense off the field, they’ll have a chance. A very good chance actually. Of course, that’s much easier said than done. The Cougars have spent this week trying to simulate that offense in practice but it’s not at all easy. It’s no secret the Cougars have struggled against the run at times this season, which is cause for concern here. Yes, Van Wert has the firepower offensively to put up a lot of points but the question is, how many opportunities will they get? Something else that is clouding my prediction — Otsego is not a big team. In fact, Van Wert matches up quite well up front with the Knights. I’ve wavered on this one all week but I’m giving the nod to the Knights. I’ll be more than okay if I’m wrong though.

The pick: Otsego

Best of the Rest

Division V Region 18

Norwayne at Bluffton: Norwayne

Coldwater at Genoa: Coldwater

Division VI Region 22

Fairview at Carey: Carey

Division VI Region 24

Versailles at Portsmouth West: Versailles

St. Henry at Madison-Plains: St. Henry

Division VII Region 28

Fort Recovery at Waynesfield-Goshen: Fort Recovery