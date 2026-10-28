School board takes care of business at monthly meeting

Shown from left to right are Van Wert City Schools Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest, Treasurer Troy Bowersock and Superintendent Mark Bagley. All three shared various reports during Wednesday’s school board meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A number of routine business and personnel matters were tended to during Wednesday’s monthly meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education.

The board approved the recommendation of the Van Wert Area School Insurance Group for the 2027 plan year premiums, which include an eight percent increase for health insurance premiums and a two percent increase for dental premiums.

“The staff has been informed and they’ve held meetings to inform them what that means,” Board President Anthony Adams said. “Rate increases are not always fun but we all understand that healthcare costs have crept up.”

Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest updated transportation numbers and noted on average, the district transports approximately 850 students every morning and afternoon and he added buses travel an average of 612 miles per day. Priest also said the BusRite school bus tracking app has been rolled out and has garnered nothing but positive reviews from parents.

“It just helps people plan and be prepared,” he said. “We’re very pleased with how BusRite is working for us.”

During his report to the board, Treasurer Troy Bowersock said the final cost of the massive Eggerss Stadium renovation project will be $8.4 million and he gave a breakdown of how the cost was covered:

$5 million from a bond issue approved by school district residents

$1.9 million from private donations

$1.3 million largely from the district’s capital projects fund

In personnel matters the board:

Approved a supplemental contract for Evan Sroufe, high school marching band support staff.

Accepted the resignation of head nurse Natasha Kline, effective October 31.

Rescinded approval of Matthew Warnecke, Angie Myers and Marty Hohman as coordinators of student rewards, then approved Warnecke was sixth grade RTI manager, Hohman as seventh grade RTI manager and Myers as eighth grade data manager.

Revised approval of Megan Fetzger from full to half time seventh grade RTI manager.

Rescinded approval of Gage Chiles and Alex Schmidt as Jumpin’ Jammers instructors, then approved both, along with Karlie Ulm as instructors.

Approved a leave of absence for middle school music teacher/assistant high school band director Amari Junkins from October 16-December 14.

More than a dozen donations from individuals, businesses and charitable groups were accepted.

Prior to hearing monthly reports and approving agenda items, board members heard a presentation from Middle School Principal Darla Dunlap, teachers Marty Hohman and Amy Moonshower and a student, Bella Schulte, about the “Makerspace” program, which gives students a chance to express their creativity, obtain design experience and learn about business in general. During “Paws” time, students are able use Makerspace lab equipment to create items ranging from traditional crafts to laser-etched and heat transfer items. It was noted the program has partnered with local businesses and some organizations.

At the end of the meeting, the board went into executive session to discuss personnel, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.