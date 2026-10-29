Brian Jay Sinn

Brian Jay Sinn, 67, of Convoy, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, in Rockford.

He was born on February 2, 1959, in Van Wert to John and Thelma (Eddy) Sinn, who both preceded him in death. On August 16, 1980, he married Brenda Sinn who survives.

Brian Sinn

He is survived by his children, Brandi (Jeremiah) Eller of Rockford, Brett (Jamie) Sinn of Van Wert, and Bryce (Haley) Sinn of Ohio City; seven grandchildren, Dakota Eller, Kade Eller, Chloe Black, Ethan Sinn, Breanna Sinn, Brooklyn Sinn, and Braxton Sinn; his sister, Beth (Terry) Fackler of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his brother, Bruce (Vicki) Sinn of Columbus; in-laws, Brian (Sue) Price, Russell (Lora) Price, Rodney (Sherri) Price, and Jennifer (Marty) Simounet. He leaves behind a family who will continue to carry his memory forward with love and gratitude for the time they shared with him.

Brian will be remembered as a hardworking man who spent his career at Tenneco as a maintenance mechanic. Outside of work, he enjoyed boating, tinkering, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and cheering on the Cowboys as an avid football fan. Some of his happiest times were spent with his family, especially his children and grandchildren, and with his dog, Brinkley. He also treasured time spent at Marble Lake.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, John Robert and Thelma (Eddy) Sinn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eugene and Marge Price; his brother and sister-in-law, David and DeAnna Sinn, and his niece, Danielle Sinn.

Funeral services for Brian will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert, with Pastor Briana Geiger officiating. There will be visitation for family and friends from 2-6 p.m. Monday, November 2, and one hour ahead of funeral services on Tuesday.

Preferred memorials: Everheart Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.