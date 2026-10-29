Early in-person voting numbers are up

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s accurate to say that Ohio’s early voting period has been brisk locally and throughout the state.

Van Wert County Board of Elections Director Pam Henderson said as of mid-afternoon Thursday, 3,662 registered voters had cast early in-person ballots at the Board of Elections Office.

“Early voting for this election is already above numbers from 2022, which was 3,220,” Henderson said.

She also noted absentee mail voting is down compared to four years ago. According to Henderson, in 2022 there were 1,467 mail-in ballots sent out and this election, only 950 were sent out.

Statewide, as of mid-day Thursday, nearly 840,000 voters had cast early in-person ballots, while more than 550,000 of nearly 738,000 ballots requested by mail had been turned in.

She reminded registered voters that there are still three more days of early voting left: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and from 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

“Voters like the convenience of early voting,” Henderson noted. “In 2022, there was a 50 percent voter turnout. It would be great to see the numbers increase for this election to 55-60 percent voter turnout.”

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3 and regardless if you’re voting early or on Tuesday, a valid photo ID is required to cast a ballot.

“Driver’s license, U.S. passport, state ID, interim ID, military ID, and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID,” Henderson said. “If a voter is able to make it to their polling location but is unable to come in, there is curbside voting available. If there are first time voters, they can let the Secretary of State’s office know by scanning a QR code on the poster at the polling location to receive a personalized certificate.”

Henderson also noted the clock in ticking for mail-in ballots.

“If voters received an absentee mail ballot, those voted ballots are to be returned to the board office by 7:30 p.m. on election day,” she stated. “If you are returning a ballot other than your own, you will be asked to sign an attestation form for returning their ballot.”

A complete look at the local ballot can be found here.

The VW independent will have complete Van Wert County election results Tuesday night.