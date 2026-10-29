Elks honor Eagle Scout…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently participated in the Eagle Scout Court of Honor for William Vaughn, a member of Boy Scout Troop 31 in Van Wert. Vaughn was presented an American flag and an Eagle Scout certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge. For his Eagle Scout project, Vaughn worked at the Council on Aging to repair some low areas in their parking lot. These were dug out with a heavy stone base installed, tamped down and repaired. Pictured with Vaughn is Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Scouting Liaison. Photo submitted