Jesus Silva Contreras Sr.

Jesus Silva Contreras Sr., 87, of Celina, a former Van Wert resident, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at the EverHeart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.

He was born January 24, 1939, in Knippa, Texas, the son of Edubijen G. and Ursula (Silva) Contreras.

Jesus Contreras

His parents, and daughters: Jenoveva and Rosario Contreras, preceded Jesus in death.

Jesus and Danika Hale were married on April 27, 2002. He is survived by his wife: Danika, sister-in-law: Diana DeLeon; niece, Rene Perez; sons, Johnny, Jesse Jr. and Robert Contreras, Christopher Garcia of Bandera, Texas, and BJ Garcia of San Antonio, Texas, and grandchildren, Maria Gonzalez of McAllen, Texas, and Dominic, Madison, Gabrielle, Mason, Alex and Annabelle Garcia.

Jesus also has an adopted daughter: Marcy Hodges, and granddaughter: Andrea Petrick, of Celina.

He had worked as a toolmaker at Kennedy Manufacturing in Van Wert and Jesus was an avid Dallas Cowboys football fan.

There are no services planned.

Online condolences can be expressed to Jesus’ family at dickandsonshellwarthfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home of Celina.