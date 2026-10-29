Plans explained for barn once moved to the fairgrounds

This barn on Stripe Rd. in Van Wert will be dismantled, cleaned, stored then reassembled at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. QTS Data Centers is covering those costs. It’s expected to serve as a visitor and event center once it’s reassembled at the fairgrounds. Plans are underway for the massive undertaking. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The news has been well received – QTS Data Centers has agreed to save a decades-old barn in Van Wert, which will allow it to be repurposed elsewhere locally.

The barn, which currently sits on Stripe Rd. property previously owned by The Marsh Foundation, will be disassembled, power washed, stored and reassembled at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, with all of those costs covered by QTS.

It’s use at the fairgrounds is in the early planning stages, but Van Wert County Agricultural Society Secretary Mike Poling said the vision is to transform the 80×120 foot structure into a visitor and event center.

“It will also house some history of the Ag Society and agriculture of Van Wert County – it will serve as an ag educational facility well,” he stated.

Current plans call for the barn to be placed at the north end of the fairgrounds, north of the Commercial Building. Poling said the Agricultural Society has hired a contractor/architect to work on possible designs and changes to the barn. He also explained the timeline is being worked out.

“The contract with the company tearing it down (states) they will store it for a year and QTS has put a timeline of having it down and off the property by March 1, 2027,” Poling explained. “It would be at least back up, erected on the fairgounds by March 1, 2028, give or take. If things go well, we could possibly have concrete sometime by late summer or early fall in 2027, which would make it possible for them to start putting it back up by the fourth quarter of 2027.”

While QTS is covering the costs of disassembly, cleaning, storage and reassembly, it will be the Agricultural Society’s responsibility to cover the cost of the new concrete foundation and changes to transform it into a visitor and event center. With that in mind, fundraising ideas are being formulated.

“We are in early conversations with some folks about finding additional funding for that,” Poling said. “It’s exciting, it’s a great opportunity for the Ag Society to bring something to the grounds that will enhance the grounds and be here for a long time to come, but it’s going to cost some money to make it happen.”

“In today’s world, to meet code and get everything in there that you have to have to make it a public venue, is not cheap by any means,” he added. “It’ll be cheaper than building something that size and to have that character.”

Poling added that a figure isn’t yet know, since the project is very early in the planning stage, but he added he’s confident the support will be there.