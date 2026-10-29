Rockford Lions holding Bag Bingo event

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ROCKFORD — The Rockford Lions Club’s annual Bag Bingo fundraiser event is set for Saturday, November 7, at the Rockford Community Building. Doors will open at 12 p.m. that way, with bingo play beginning at 1 p.m.. Packets are available for $25 each.

Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. Vendor partners will be announced later.

All proceeds benefit the Rockford Lions Club and its community service programs. The Lions Club is dedicated to serving the Rockford area and supporting local initiatives that make a difference in the lives of residents.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, contact Lee Ann Frank at 419.953.2634.

The Rockford Lions Club meets from September through June on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Rockford Village Offices on E. Columbia St.