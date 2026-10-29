Unique bench in place outside library

Submitted information

The Brumback Library has announced the addition of a large butterfly bench to its historic grounds in downtown Van Wert, creating a beautiful new space for visitors to enjoy, take photos, and make memories.

The bench was made possible through a generous donation from Sue Sakers in memory of the Farlow Family, honoring her immediate family and the many memories they made at the library when they were younger. Additional funding was provided through the estate of Dennis Williams, who generously bequeathed his estate to the library upon his passing.

This butterfly bench sits in front of the Brumback Library in downtown Van Wert. Photos submitted

Earlier this month, stamped concrete was poured to create a dedicated space for the bench near the peony bed in the library’s front yard. Now, the butterfly bench is officially in place and ready to welcome visitors. Students from Goedde School were on hand to help move the bench into position, with equipment provided by NAPA Auto Parts assisting with the installation.

The Brumback Library is grateful to everyone who helped bring this project to life. This beautiful new addition enhances the library’s historic grounds while providing a welcoming spot for families and visitors to gather, take photos, and create new memories at a place that has been part of the community for generations.

Thank you to Sue Sakers and the Farlow Family, the estate of Dennis Williams, Goedde School, and NAPA Auto Parts for their generosity and support in making this project possible.