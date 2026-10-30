Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 11

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area opening round playoff games played on Friday, October 30. Eight area teams each had a first round bye and will return to action next Friday – Lima Sr., Celina, Wapakoneta, Ottawa-Glandorf, Lima Central Catholic, Columbus Grove, Marion Local and Minster.

Division III Region 10

St. Marys Memorial 57 Maumee 33

Division IV Region 14

Otsego 63 Van Wert 27

Division V Region 18

Bluffton 63 Norwayne 42

Coldwater 27 Genoa 26

Division VI Region 22

Carey 37 Fairview 27

Paulding 21 Allen East 17

Division VI Region 24

Versailles 38 Portsmouth West 7

St. Henry 42 Madison Plains 0

Division VII Region 26

Edon 41 Delphos Jefferson 14

Mohawk 42 Wayne Trace 13

Division VII Region 28

Fort Loramie 43 Tri-County North 13

Fort Recovery 48 Waynsefield-Goshen 14

New Bremen 63 Ridgemont 13