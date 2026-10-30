Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 11
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area opening round playoff games played on Friday, October 30. Eight area teams each had a first round bye and will return to action next Friday – Lima Sr., Celina, Wapakoneta, Ottawa-Glandorf, Lima Central Catholic, Columbus Grove, Marion Local and Minster.
Division III Region 10
St. Marys Memorial 57 Maumee 33
Division IV Region 14
Otsego 63 Van Wert 27
Division V Region 18
Bluffton 63 Norwayne 42
Coldwater 27 Genoa 26
Division VI Region 22
Carey 37 Fairview 27
Paulding 21 Allen East 17
Division VI Region 24
Versailles 38 Portsmouth West 7
St. Henry 42 Madison Plains 0
Division VII Region 26
Edon 41 Delphos Jefferson 14
Mohawk 42 Wayne Trace 13
Division VII Region 28
Fort Loramie 43 Tri-County North 13
Fort Recovery 48 Waynsefield-Goshen 14
New Bremen 63 Ridgemont 13
POSTED: 10/30/26 at 10:37 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports