MSVW trick-or-treat is on Saturday

VW independent staff/submitted information

Historic Main Street Van Wert inviting families and children of all ages to celebrate Halloween with downtown trick-or-treat from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, October 31.

The annual Halloween tradition is a great opportunity for families to enjoy a fun-filled morning in historic downtown Van Wert while visiting local businesses and celebrating the holiday together.

Children are encouraged to dress in their favorite Halloween costumes, bring their candy bags, and enjoy a morning of trick-or-treating throughout the downtown district.

Downtown trick-or-treat is more than just collecting candy. According to Mitch Price, Executive Director of Main Street Van Wert, it’s an opportunity to bring families into the heart of Van Wert, showcase downtown businesses, and create lasting memories for the community.

“We love seeing downtown filled with families and kids enjoying themselves,” Price said. “Events like downtown trick-or-treat are what makes our community special. It’s a great way to bring people downtown, support our local businesses, and have some fun along the way.”

Historic Main Street Van Wert encourages everyone to come downtown, enjoy the Halloween festivities, and support the businesses that help make our downtown a special place.

The City of Van Wert’s annual trick-or-treat will be held later in the day, from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday.