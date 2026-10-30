Rosalie Ann (Elston) McClure

Rosalie Ann (Elston) McClure passed away with her family at her side at Van Wert Hospital on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Rosalie was born on August 19, 1937, to Ray and Rosella (Harpster) Elston. She was the sixth child of eight children in her family. Rosalie had three sisters and four brothers.

She grew up east of Grover Hill on her family farm. Her childhood knew tragedy, when, at age 12, her father passed away in a farm accident. Her older brothers and sisters plus their spouses stepped in and helped her mother with the younger children.

On September 28, 1958, in Grover Hill, Rosalie was escorted down the aisle by her oldest brother, Lloyd, to marry Roger McClure. Rosalie always said that she was the luckiest women in the world to be Roger McClure’s wife. They recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. Rosalie and Roger lived east of Grover Hill on a farm.

Rosalie McClure

Michael Jay (Heidi) McClure was born followed by Marcia Kay (Fred) Pond, Jodean Ann (Jeff) Yancey, and Jarrick Alan (Anita) McClure. In time, 10 grandchildren followed. Mallory Ruth Pond, Brian Michael (Chelsey) McClure, Robert Dean Pond, Rachel Elise (Ryan) Schwartz, Sarah Janay (Colin) Abell, Carlene Roselyn (Anthon) Ostergaard, Matthew Elston (fiancé Natalie) Jones, Tyler Marie McClure (deceased), Jack Tyler (fiancé Jordyn) McClure, and Anna Marie McClure. Seven great-grandchildren were added the last few years, Adelyn Grace McClure, Logan Michael Schwartz, Christian Elston Ostergaard, Joshua Todd Abell, Elliana Rose Schwartz, Annie Jo Abell, and Rose Elin Ostergaard as well as a step-great-grandchild Bailey Thomas.

Rosalie was valedictorian of the Grover Hill Class of 1955 as well as a cheerleader for the Grover Hill Hornets. Her two best friends were Edna Mae (Bidlack) Spitnale and Shelby Jean (Barnes) Noffsinger. They have remained friends their entire lives.

Rosalie worked at Central Mutual Insurance Company until her first child was born. She also was an election poll worker and census taker. The job Rosalie was best known for was at Wayne Trace Local Schools (Grover Hill Elementary), where she was known as Mrs. McClure to hundreds of “Little Raiders”. She enjoyed her job for 25 years until Roger and she retired, within days of each other, to start their retirement years. Another job she loved was working alongside Roger planting and harvesting the crops the Lord blessed them with on their farm ground.

Rosalie was active in the community. She attended church at Roselm Christian Church before becoming part of the congregation at Middle Creek Church in the 1970s. At Roselm, she was a member of Ladies Aid. Rosalie helped with Sunday School and Bible School for many years. She had the most beautiful alto voice when she sang in the choir. Rosalie was also a part of the Lattawa Ladies Group.

Rosalie and Roger went on a farm tour to the Hawaiian Islands for their retirement. They also wintered in Bradenton, Florida for quite a few years. In time, seven couples in Florida became close friends. You would find them eating out on Thursday nights and playing Pegs and Jokers. Many games of shuffleboard and Euchre were also played. Rosalie and Roger were very active in their grandkid’s lives. Many hours were spent on the road between, Kent, Cincinnati, and Angola, Indiana. From sports, school programs, 4-H shows and anything else imaginable, they were the biggest supporters there ever was. They were blessed to be able to attend grandchildren’s high school and college graduations as far away as California plus many weddings. To keep up with the family, they learned how to use FaceTime to be able to see their family member’s faces. The family has many wonderful memories with Rosalie.

She was a chef extraordinaire. Rosalie loved to make sweets, Cherry Delight, Pineapple Pie (Roger’s favorite), Snickerdoodles, Strawberry Shortcake, and Scotcharoos that the grandchildren gobbled up. She could also stretch food like no one else. Rosalie’s “Field Hamburgers” were the best with mustard and home-canned pickles that she would slide warm into a sandwich bag when busy farming. She loved the hickory nut trees in their yard. Rosalie and Roger would crack the hickory nuts in the winter for hickory nut cake and other goodies.

Rosalie was the best mother-in-law, welcoming her daughters-in-law and sons-in-law into the family but never overstepping her bounds. Rosalie kept wonderful and fascinating records of every Christmas since she was married. She was great at making photo albums. She loved to organize drawers, closets, garages and more. Rosalie also loved hosting Elston family summer weekend reunions where Rosalie’s extended family would pile onto the farm with tents, campers, swimming gear, and lots of food including homemade ice cream. Games of volleyball, euchre, croquet, as well as campfires made a weekend everyone looked forward to.

Most of all, Rosalie was a godly woman, full of grace, who loved her family fiercely. In 2015, Rosalie and Roger moved from the farm east of Grover Hill to Van Wert. They still attended church in Grover Hill and checked their farm fields each Sunday after church. While they made many new friends in Van Wert, they kept in touch with many of their Grover Hill and Florida friends.

Rosalie is also survived by her brothers, Don Elston and Gerry (Cathy) Elston; 21 nieces and nephews, along with many great and great-great-nieces and nephews where she was known as “Aunt Wee”. She is also survived by in-laws Sharon (Darwin, deceased) McClure and Gary (Vicki) McClure.

Rosalie was proceeded in death by her parents, her in-laws Floyd and Elma McClure; her brothers Lloyd (Orpha) Elston and Randy Elston; her sisters Lois (Kenneth) Kohn, Colleen Cook, and Eileen (Noel) Thomas; her sister-in-law Barb Elston, as well as her granddaughter Tyler Marie McClure and nephew Bret Elston.

Viewing will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday, November 2 at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert.. Funeral services will be at Middle Creek Church in Grover Hill at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, with viewing one hour before.

Memorial suggestion – “Wayne Trace Schools – Memo Line: No Child Goes Hungry Fund”.

The family would like to thank everyone who has helped in some way in the last year and a half to care for Rosalie.

Online condolences may be expressed at alspachgearhart.com.