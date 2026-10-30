Tinora rallies to end Crestview’s season

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

LIMA — It was a match that was expected to go the distance and it did.

In Thursday’s Division VI district championship volleyball match, Crestview took two of the first three sets but Tinora ralled for a 23-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-16, 15-10 win at Lima Sr.

For the most part, the opening set was a seesaw battle but in the second set, Tinora (20-5) scored eight of the final 12 points to even the match 1-1. The Lady Knights were able to build a 15-8 lead in the third set and used the momentum to pull ahead 2-1.

However, Tinora seized control in the fourth set by jumping out to a 12-4 advantage and held Crestview at bay to send the match to a fifth and deciding set. Crestview led early but the Rams went on a run and streaked out to a 10-5 advantage, then held on for the win.

Crestview won two of the first three sets against Tinora but the Rams rallied for a district championship win. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

In her final match, Kaci Gregory led the Lady Knights with 13 kills, 14 digs and was 17-of-18 from the service line with an ace. Kaylee Owens had 12 kills and four blocks, and Kenadie Schwartz had 11 kills and four blocks. Nora Perkins had 21 assists and was 14-of-15 serving with three aces, and Kinley Crider had 14 assists. Ayla Kreischer had 12 digs and Delanie Balliet was 14-of-14 serving with an ace.

“I commend this group of girls for their achievements not only in the regular season but also in tournament, their overall commitment to the program and most importantly the support they have shown towards one another the entire season,” Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory said. “It was definitely a special season with a special group that created a lot of memories that they will cherish forever.

Tinora’s Addison Dominique had 27 kills and Braleigh Addington added 18 kills. Ella Schaublin had 42 assists and 19 digs.

The win put the Rams in the regionals for the third consecutive season. Tinora will face St. Henry in the regional semifinals at Fostoria on Thursday.

Crestview finished the 2026 season with an overall record of 15-10, NWC champions for the sixth consecutive season, sectional champions, and district runners-up. The team had just two seniors – Kaci Gregory and Lainey Gardner.

“Thank you for the great following from the Crestview community, the tremendous support and involvement from the parents and families of the players, and our awesome student section that brought great energy and noise to support the Lady Knights,” the elder Gregory said.