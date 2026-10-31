Winter heating bill help is available

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program will open on Sunday, November 1, offering one-time help with home heating bills to income-eligible Ohioans. The program runs through March 31, 2027.

“The Winter Crisis Program is available for families facing a shut-off or running low on fuel,” Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder said. “If you are struggling with your energy bill, assistance may be available.”

The Winter Crisis Program helps Ohioans who are facing service disconnection, have already been disconnected, need to establish new service, or must pay to transfer service. It also supports households with 25 percent or less of bulk fuel in their tank so they can maintain service.

To qualify, a household must have a gross annual income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that is $57,750.

Last year, the program helped more than 73,000 Ohio households, providing $25.5 million in benefits.

Ohioans can start an application online. Depending on the agency, appointments may be in person or by phone. The application and a list of providers are available at energyhelp.ohio.gov .

Applicants should bring copies of the following to their appointment:

Their most recent energy bills

A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days.

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

Proof of disability, if applicable

Households served by a utility regulated by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio must sign up for the Percentage of Income Payment Plan or other payment plan if they still have an outstanding balance on their utility bill after receiving assistance.