First Financial supports Van Wert LIVE

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert LIVE is honored to receive a grant from First Financial for the third consecutive year, continuing a partnership that helps make the arts accessible to more people throughout our community. This year, the funding will support both the Impact Program and, for the first time, Encore! Arts Education, expanding the grant’s reach to include curriculum-based performances for students.

Encore! Arts Education brings learning to life through schooltime performances that connect the arts with classroom curriculum. These experiences give students the opportunity to explore educational concepts in a creative, engaging setting while experiencing the excitement of live performance at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. First Financial’s support will help Van Wert LIVE provide these meaningful learning opportunities for area students.

The grant will also continue to support Van Wert LIVE’s Impact Program, which provides free and subsidized tickets for families and community members who face barriers to attending live performances. By helping remove the cost of admission, the program creates opportunities for more people to enjoy the arts, make memories together, and feel connected to their community.

First Financial has presented a substantial grant to Van Wert Live. Photo submitted

“We are excited to name the Niswonger Performing Arts Center as the recipient of a 2026 First Financial Foundation grant,” said Roddell McCullough, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer for First Financial Bank. “This year’s campaign represents another record-breaking year for our foundation campaign as we continue to work with our community partners to help our clients and communities thrive.”

While the two programs serve different needs, they share a common purpose: opening doors through the arts. Whether a student is discovering something new during a schooltime performance or a family is enjoying a show together, these experiences help make the Niswonger a place where more people can participate and belong.

Van Wert LIVE is grateful for First Financial’s continued investment in our community and its belief in the value of arts education and access. Three consecutive years of support reflect a shared commitment to creating opportunities that reach beyond the stage and make a lasting difference in the lives of those we serve.