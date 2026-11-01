Football regional quarterfinal games set

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football regional quarterfinal pairings on Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all regional quarterfinal games kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 6 at the site of the higher seeded team.

The top four seeds in each region received a first-round bye. The regional playoffs follow bracket format, with the better seeded team serving as the host through the first three rounds of the playoffs.

17 area teams will be in action Friday night – Lima Sr., Celina, Wapakoneta, St. Marys Memorial, Ottawa-Glandorf, Bluffton, Coldwater, Paulding, Columbus Grove, Lima Central Catholic, St. Henry, Versailles, Fort Loramie, Marion Local, New Bremen, Fort Recovery, and Minster.

Regional semifinal (third-round) games will be played on Friday, November 13. Neutral sites will be used beginning in the Regional Finals on Friday, November 20. Rebracketing will occur for the state semifinals, which will be played on Friday, November 27, with the state championship games then hosted at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton December 3-5.

Pairings shown with regional seed and record. All games on Friday, November 6, at 7 p.m., unless indicated otherwise. Games involving area teams are listed in bold.

Division I

Region 1

No. 8 Cleveland St. Ignatius (6-5) at No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)

No. 7 Canton McKinley (8-3) at No. 2 Austintown-Fitch (8-1)

No. 6 Strongsville (8-3) at No. 3 Mentor (8-2)

No. 5 Hudson (8-3) at No. 4 Massillon Jackson (8-2)

Region 2

No. 8 Hilliard Darby (7-4) at No. 1 Toledo Whitmer (9-1)

No. 10 Kettering Fairmont (5-6) at No. 2 Springfield (8-2)

No. 6 Galloway Westland (8-3) at No. 3 Perrysburg (9-1)

No. 12 Beavercreek (5-6) at No. 4 Huber Heights Wayne (6-4)

Region 3

No. 9 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (6-5) at No. 1 Gahanna Lincoln (10-0)

No. 10 Reynoldsburg (7-4) at No. 2 Upper Arlington (8-2)

No. 6 Pickerington North (8-3) at No. 3 Worthington Kilbourne (9-1)

No. 5 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (9-2) at No. 4 Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-4)

Region 4

No. 9 Middletown (7-4) at No. 1 Cincinnati Princeton (10-0)

No. 7 Springboro (8-3) at No. 2 Cincinnati Elder (8-2)

No. 6 Cincinnati St. Xavier (6-5) at No. 3 West Chester Lakota West (9-1)

No. 5 Cincinnati Winton Woods (9-2) at No. 4 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (7-3)

Division II

Region 5

No. 9 Brecksville-Broadview Heights (7-4) at No. 1 Medina Highland (9-1)

No. 10 Akron Archbishop Hoban (4-6) at No. 2 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (7-2)

No. 6 Eastlake North (10-1) at No. 3 Macedonia Nordonia (9-1)

No. 5 Wadsworth (9-2) at No. 4 Mayfield (10-0)

Region 6

No. 8 Avon Lake (6-5) at No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (8-2)

No. 7 Findlay (7-4) at No. 2 Olmsted Falls (8-2)

No. 11 Cleveland Rhodes (7-4) at No. 3 Avon (8-2)

No. 5 Fremont Ross (8-3) at No. 4 Oregon Clay (8-2)

Region 7

No. 8 Whitehall-Yearling (9-2) at No. 1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (9-0)

No. 7 Louisville (9-2) at No. 2 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-0)

No. 6 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (8-3) at No. 3 Massillon Washington (9-1)

No. 5 Canal Winchester (8-3) at No. 4 New Albany (8-2)

Region 8

No. 9 Cincinnati Withrow (8-3) at No. 1 Cincinnati Anderson (9-1)

No. 7 Oxford Talawanda (9-2) at No. 2 Harrison (8-2)

No. 11 Trenton Edgewood (7-4) at No. 3 Trotwood-Madison (7-2)

No. 5 Troy (9-2) at No. 4 Lima Senior (9-1)

Division III

Region 9

No. 8 Youngstown Ursuline (7-4) at No. 1 Willoughby South (10-0)

No. 10 Gates Mills Hawken (8-3) at No. 2 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (9-1)

No. 11 Cleveland Benedictine (6-4) at No. 3 Garfield Heights (8-2)

No. 4 Salem (8-2) will host either No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (8-2) or No. 12 Hunting Valley University School (6-4) pending legal outcome this week

Region 10

No. 8 Richfield Revere (7-4) at No. 1 Celina (9-1)

No. 7 Tiffin Columbian (8-3) at No. 2 Ontario (9-1)

No. 6 St. Marys Memorial (8-3) at No. 3 Lodi Cloverleaf (8-2)

No. 12 Parma Padua Franciscan (5-6) at No. 4 Wapakoneta (7-3)

Region 11

No. 9 Jackson (8-3) at No. 1 Steubenville (8-2)

No. 7 Granville (8-3) at No. 2 Newark Licking Valley (10-0)

No. 6 Thornville Sheridan (9-2) at No. 3 Columbus East (9-1)

No. 5 Dover (9-2) at No. 4 The Plains Athens (9-1)

Region 12

No. 8 Chillicothe Unioto (8-3) at No. 1 Bellbrook (10-0)

No. 10 Goshen (10-1) at No. 2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-1)

No. 11 Kettering Archbishop Alter (7-4) at No. 3 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (8-2)

No. 5 Washington Court House Miami Trace (10-1) at No. 4 Chillicothe (8-2)

Division IV

Region 13

No. 8 Orrville (8-3) at No. 1 Streetsboro (8-2)

No. 7 Canal Fulton Northwest (9-2) at No. 2 Rocky River (10-0)

No. 11 Poland Seminary (7-4) at No. 3 Beloit West Branch (9-1)

No. 5 Chesterland West Geauga (9-2) at No. 4 Norton (9-1)

Region 14

No. 9 Medina Buckeye (6-5) at No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf (10-0)

No. 7 Oberlin Firelands (7-4) at No. 2 Shelby (10-0)

No. 6 Bellevue (8-3) at No. 3 Sandusky Perkins (10-0)

No. 5 Tontogany Otsego (8-3) at No. 4 Bellville Clear Fork (8-2)

Region 15

No. 8 Zanesville West Muskingum (9-2) at No. 1 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-0)

No. 10 Heath (8-3) at No. 2 New Lexington (9-1)

No. 11 Columbus Marion-Franklin (7-4) at No. 3 Millersburg West Holmes (8-2)

No. 5 Uhrichsville Claymont (10-1) at No. 4 Johnstown (8-2)

Region 16

No. 9 Springfield Kenton Ridge (9-2) at No. 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (9-1)

No. 7 Germantown Valley View (8-3) at No. 2 London (8-2)

No. 6 Wilmington (7-4) at No. 3 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (9-1)

No. 5 Urbana (8-3) at No. 4 Cincinnati North College Hill (9-0)

Division V

Region 17

No. 9 Canton Central Catholic (7-4) at No. 1 Perry (10-0)

No. 7 Martins Ferry (10-1) at No. 2 Barnesville (10-0)

No. 6 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (8-3) at No. 3 Girard (10-0)

No. 5 Conneaut (10-1) at No. 4 Garrettsville Garfield (10-0)

Region 18

No. 8 Vermilion (8-3) at No. 1 LaGrange Keystone (9-0)

No. 10 Coldwater (7-4) at No. 2 Wooster Triway (9-1)

No. 11 Port Clinton (9-2) at No. 3 Pemberville Eastwood (9-1)

No. 5 Bluffton (9-2) at No. 4 Archbold (9-1)

Region 19

No. 9 West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-4) at No. 1 Ironton (9-1)

No. 10 Piketon (7-4) at No. 2 Beverly Fort Frye (9-1)

No. 6 Worthington Christian (6-5) at No. 3 Gahanna Columbus Academy (7-3)

No. 5 Wheelersburg (8-3) at No. 4 South Point (9-1)

Region 20

No. 8 Arcanum (7-4) at No. 1 St. Paris Graham Local (9-1)

No. 10 Enon Greenon (7-3) at No. 2 Williamsburg (9-1)

No. 6 Middletown Bishop Fenwick (6-5) at No. 3 Casstown Miami East (9-1)

No. 12 Camden Preble Shawnee (8-3) at No. 4 Waynesville (8-2)

Division VI

Region 21

No. 8 Brookfield (8-3) at No. 1 Kirtland (9-1)

No. 7 Smithville (9-2) at No. 2 Canfield South Range (9-1)

No. 6 Hanoverton United (9-1) at No. 3 Columbia Station Columbia (9-1)

No. 5 Mineral Ridge (10-1) at No. 4 Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-1)

Region 22

No. 9 Paulding (9-2) at No. 1 Liberty Center (10-0)

No. 7 Carey (7-4) at No. 2 Lima Central Catholic (10-0)

No. 11 Delta (8-3) at No. 3 Elmore Woodmore (10-0)

No. 12 Hamler Patrick Henry (8-3) at No. 4 Columbus Grove (9-1)

Region 23

No. 8 Fredericktown (9-2) at No. 1 Hannibal River (10-0)

No. 7 Sugarcreek Garaway (8-3) at No. 2 Nelsonville-York (9-1)

No. 6 Waterford (9-2) at No. 3 West Jefferson (9-1)

No. 5 Newcomerstown (9-2) at No. 4 Woodsfield Monroe Central (7-3)

Region 24

No. 9 St. Henry (8-3) at No. 1 New Madison Tri-Village (10-0)

No. 10 Covington (8-3) at No. 2 Cincinnati Deer Park (9-1)

No. 6 Mechanicsburg (9-2) at No. 3 Chillicothe Zane Trace (9-1)

No. 12 Versailles (7-4) at No. 4 Cincinnati College Prep (8-2)

Division VII

Region 25

No. 9 Lowellville (6-5) at No. 1 McDonald (9-1)

No. 7 Dalton (5-6) at No. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (9-1)

No. 6 Ashtabula St. John (9-2) at No. 3 Mogadore (8-2)

No. 12 Norwalk St. Paul (6-4) at No. 4 New Middletown Springfield (7-3)

Region 26

No. 8 Pandora-Gilboa (7-4) at No. 1 Leipsic (10-0)

No. 7 Gibsonburg (6-5) at No. 2 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (10-0)

No. 6 Edon (10-1) at No. 3 McComb (9-1)

No. 5 Sycamore Mohawk (10-1) at No. 4 North Baltimore (9-1)

Region 27

No. 9 Steubenville Catholic Central (8-3) at No. 1 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (10-0)

No. 10 Lucas (6-5) at No. 2 Danville (10-0)

No. 6 Strasburg-Franklin (8-3) at No. 3 Toronto (9-1)

No. 5 Shadyside (9-2) at No. 4 Reedsville Eastern (8-2)

Region 28

No. 8 Fort Loramie (6-5) at No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0)

No. 7 New Bremen (6-5) at No. 2 Ansonia (9-1)

No. 6 Cincinnati Country Day (6-5) at No. 3 DeGraff Riverside (8-2)

No. 12 Fort Recovery (4-7) at No. 4 Minster (7-3)