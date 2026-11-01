Line dancing lessons coming downtown

VW independent staff/submitted information

Dust off those boots and get ready for a night of dancing, music, food, and fun! Historic Main Street Van Wert is excited to announce Line Dancing at Walnut & Main, taking place Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at the Walnut & Main Event Space, located at 223 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

Whether you’re an experienced line dancer or have never stepped onto a dance floor, this event is designed for everyone to enjoy. The evening will feature beginner and senior friendly line dancing lessons led by instructor Kelly Kroeger, followed by an opportunity to show off those new moves during an open dance session.

The doors will open at 6 p.m., with lessons running between 6:30-8 p.m., followed by open dancing from 8-9 p.m.

In addition to dancing, guests will enjoy delicious small bites provided by two local businesses. R Place will provide charcuterie, while Collins Fine Foods will serve sliders. Beverages will be provided by Historic Main Street Van Wert, and specialty teas from The Well will be available for purchase.

“We’re always looking for new and exciting ways to bring people downtown and create experiences that everyone can enjoy,” said Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price. “Line dancing is something a little different, and we think it’s going to be a great night. Whether you come with friends, bring your significant other, or just want to try something new, we want everyone to feel welcome and have a great time.”

The event is sponsored by Danfoss and QTS, whose continued support helps Historic Main Street Van Wert bring unique activities and entertainment to the downtown community.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased by scanning the QR code.

For additional information and event updates, follow Historic Main Street Van Wert on Facebook.