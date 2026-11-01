Local cross country runners off to state

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

TIFFIN — Van Wert County will be well represented at this Saturday’s OHSAA cross country state championships.

At Saturday’s regionals at Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin, the Van Wert boys’ and girls’ teams qualified for state in Division III, while the Crestview boys’ team and Lincolnview’s girls’ team advanced to this Saturday’s competition in Division IV, along with one individual each from Crestview and Lincolnview.

Division III

Van Wert finished as the runner-up behind Bryan in the boys’ meet and there was no shortage of top performances by the Cougars, who will run one final time at state this Saturday.

Oliver Scott led Van Wert with a 10th place finish (16:26) and was the top freshman placer in the race. He was followed by Alex Bauer (23rd, 17:03), Quintin Parrish (28th, 17:08), Harrison Sloan (31st, 17:12), Nate Drerup (34th, 17:15) and Calvin Byrum (35th, 17:16).

Huron was the team champion on the girls’ side, Ottawa-Glandorf was the runner-up and Van Wert finished third, which qualifies the Cougars for state.

Noelle Byrum was Van Wert’s top finisher (eighth, 19:25), followed by Symphony Schuerman (16th, 19:58), Jasleen Sharma (30th, 20:24), Ava Keuneke (38th, 20:53) and Faith Stoller (39th, 20:54).

Van Wert’s boys’ and girls’ cross country teams are bound for state and will compete one final time this Saturday. Photo provided

Division IV

Crestview was the Division IV regional runner-up behind Tinora, which locked up a state berth for the Knights.

Derek Young captured the individual regional championship, crossing the finish line in 15:49. He was followed by Kale Vining, who placed 13th in 16:33. Hudson Perrott finished 40th in 17:06, Caleb Thomas was 45th in 17:11, and Luke Sawmiller was close behind in 46th with a time of 17:12. Andy Heth added a 66th-place finish in 17:36, while Levi Hoblet rounded out the varsity lineup in 105th place with a time of 18:03.

“While it may not have been our strongest race of the season, the team competed well enough to secure a runner-up finish against a talented Tinora squad and accomplish the ultimate goal of advancing to state,” head coach Randy Grandstaff said. “Derek continued his impressive championship run, and the entire team now has the opportunity to compete on Ohio’s biggest stage.”

After posting an 18th place finish and a time of 16:41, Lincolnview’s Aaron Sawyer qualified for state as an individual.

On the girls’ side, Lincolnview freshman Maeleigh Evans finished fifth (19:03) to lead the Lancers to a team qualifying spot at state. Lincolnview finished seventh in the team standings and after Evans, Kassidy Hammons finished 40th (20:38), followed by Josie Miller (75th, 21:31), Addie Breese (105th, 21:57) and Moriah Bertsch (154, 22:36).

Crestview’s Emily Heth earned a spot at state by placing 31st with a time of 20:17.

Complete results from Saturday’s races can be found here.

Saturday’s state championships will be held at Fortress Obetz near Columbus.