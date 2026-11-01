MSVW trick-or-treat…

Goblins, ghosts, famous video game characters, superheroes, princesses and many others paid a visit to downtown Van Wert for Halloween. Hundreds of children and their family flocked to the downtown area for Saturday morning’s annual Main Street Van Wert Trick-or-Treat event. Businesses and others were on handy to pass out goodies to the costumed youngsters. Click more to see more photos from Saturday’s event. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent