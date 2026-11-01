Turner retiring as Vantage superintendent

VW independent staff

The search is expected to begin soon for a new Vantage Career Center superintendent.

When the Vantage school board meets on Thursday, board members are expected to accept the retirement-resignation of current Superintendent Rick Turner. His resignation is listed on the agenda, and will take effect at the end of his current contract, July 31, 2027. The board is also expected to approve a contract with Grand Lake Regional Educational Service Center to aid in the search for Turner’s replacement.

“My history with Vantage dates back 50 years, when I first walked through the doors as a high school junior in the Machine Tool Technology program,” Turner wrote in a letter to the board. “At the time, I never dreamed I would one day have the opportunity to serve as Superintendent. You made that possible, and I will be forever grateful for the chance to lead alongside you and our extraordinary staff.”

Turner was hired as Vantage superintendent in 2017. Prior to that, he spent a number of years at Apollo Career Center and worked as director of adult programs for more than 11 years at the Lima area vocational school before his appointment at Vantage Career Center.