VWCT offering holiday production

Submitted information

Forget the traditional holiday plays — Van Wert Civic Theatre is bringing a fresh twist to the holiday season with its upcoming production of Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), directed by Joelle May.

What happens when three actors decide they’ve had enough of performing A Christmas Carol? They take on just about every other holiday story instead. This fast-paced, 90-minute comedy takes audiences on a hilarious journey through the season’s most beloved traditions, from The Grinch and Frosty the Snowman to Rudolph and other pop culture favorites. With outrageous costumes, hilarious antics, and plenty of unexpected surprises, it’s a festive theatrical adventure guaranteed to keep audiences laughing.

The cast features Adam Shanaman as Adam, Travis Nihiser as Travis, and John Havill as John, with Stephanie Wagner appearing as the Yuletide Presenter.

Performances are scheduled for December 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees on December 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. All performances will take place at Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race St. in Van Wert.

Tickets are $18, with a special presale price of $16 for seniors. The holiday box office officially opens on Black Friday, November 27. Tickets can be purchased online at vwct.org or by calling 419.238.9689 and leaving a message.