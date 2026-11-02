Area commission offers heating help

Submitted information

Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services want to help ease the burden of costly energy bills this winter and keep Ohio families warm. Now through March 31, 2027, income-eligible Ohioans can receive one-time help with their home heating bill through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program.

The program assists Ohioans who are facing service disconnection, have already been disconnected, need to establish new service, or must pay to transfer service. It also supports households with 25 percent or less of bulk fuel in their tank so they can maintain service.

To qualify, a household must have a gross annual income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that is $57,750.

Last year, the Winter Crisis Program helped more than 73,000 Ohio households, providing $25.5 million in benefits.

To apply, households must schedule an appointment with their local Northwestern Ohio Community Action Agency. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419.219.4641. Household can choose an in-person appointment or over the phone appointment. NOCAC serves Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties.

Households can also start an application online and find their local energy assistance provider at energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Applicants should bring copies of the following to their appointment:

Their most recent energy bills

A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or the last 12 months for each member

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

Proof of disability, if applicable

For more information about WCP and what is needed to apply, visit www.nocac.org.