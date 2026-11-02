Lincolnview hosting Veteran’s Day program

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Lincolnview Local Schools will honor Lincolnview community veterans this Friday, November 6, with the annual school-wide “Veteran’s Day” event. It will begin at 10 a.m. in the high school gymnasium. If school is delayed by weather that day, then the program will start at 1:30 p.m. in the high school gym).

All K-12 students are strongly encouraged to turn in their Veteran Day form if they have a veteran coming to Friday’s program, on or by Wednesday, November 4.