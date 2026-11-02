Real estate transfers 10/26-10/20/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between October 26-30 2026.

Welch Family LLC to Debra R. Welch – a portion of Section 10 in Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 10 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Gregory M. Ilderton to Martha A. Ilderton – a portion of Section 36 in Harrison Township.

Arthur A. Weber, Constance L. Weber to Nichole Mays, Caleb Mays – Van Wert inlots, lot 3912.

Straley Custom Homes LLC to Arthur A. Weber, Constrance L. Weber – Van Wert inlots, lot 4607.

Straley Custom Homes LLC to Jennings Crossing Homeowners Association – Van Wert inlots, lot 4607.

Zachary C. Reichert, Malori E. Reichert to Dietrich J. Rinehart, Samantha L. Dalton – Van Wert inlots, lot 1780.

Ronald E. Purkeypile, Ronald Purkeypile to Wreath Real Estate LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 2618.

Edmond K. Johnson, Lisa C. Johnson to Roger D. Ball – a portion of Section 22 in Harrison Township.

Estate of Ginger Ann Brown EX, estate of Ginger Ann Brown, Peggy Johnson EX, estate of Ginger A. Brown, estate of Ginger A. Brown EX to Johnny Brown – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 121; lot 121-1.

Dawn Marie Miller, Michael R. Miller, Dawn M. Mitchell Miller to Dawn M. Mitchell Miller, Michael R. Miller – Wren inlots, lot 19.

Estate of Kenneth E. Myers to Barbara A. Myers – Middle Point inlots, lot 334.

William W. Williams Jr., Kathy L. Williams to Cynthia A. Miller Living Trust, Cynthia A. Miller Living Trust TR, Arnold J. Miller TR – a portion of Section 20 in Ridge Township.

G 5 Partners LLC to G-III LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 4595.

Estate of Garry E. Hart, estate of Garry Edward Hart, estate of Garry E. Hart EX, estate of Garry Edward Hart EX, Carolyn Roehm EX, Carolyn K. Roeham EX to Thomas H. Lichtensteiger, Kourtney Lichtensteiger – a portion of Section 16 in Harrison Township.

Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation to Keaton R. Brown, Madison N. Brown – a portion of Section 25 in Liberty Township.

Arthur A. Weber, Constance L. Weber to Sarah R. Epple, Heidi A. Shenk, Bradley J. Weber – Van Wert inlots, lot 4607.

Tina K. Day to Jennifer L. Wood – Van Wert inlots, lot 3231.

Matthew S. Eding, Stephanie A. Eding, Stephanie Eding to Aurelio Manuel Alvarado – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 85-1; lot 87-3.

Dylan M. Henry, Shayna Coy to Margaret Money – a portion of Section 29 in Harrison Township.

Emily M. Copeland, Larry Copeland Jr., Emily M. Shobe, Emily Copeland to Emily M. Copeland, Larry Copeland Jr. – a portion of Section 33 in Ridge Township.

Colleen D. Blair to Danny G. Blair Jr., Danny G. Blair – a portion of Section 8 in Pleasant Township; Van Wert inlots, lot 459.