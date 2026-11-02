VWHS to host Veteran’s Day assembly

Submitted information

Van Wert High School is inviting local veterans, their families, and community members to its annual Veterans Day assembly on Wednesday, November 11, at 10:25 a.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

There will be coffee and snacks in the NPAC lobby beginning at 10 a.m. before VWHS comes together to recognize and thank those who have served our country.

This year’s assembly will feature guest speaker Colleen Wiley and videos created by Van Wert High School students. The Freshmen Choir, Sophomore Women’s Chorus, and Concert Choir will perform the National Anthem together.

If weather affects the school schedule, please keep the following in mind: